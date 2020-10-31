Residents displaced after house fire on North Side

A house fire Friday morning on La Crosse's North Side left four residents displaced but none injured.

Around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 1308 Charles St. The Fire Department arrived in three minutes and saw light smoke emitting from the rear of the two story residential home.

Fire attack crews entered the home and found a fire in the ceiling of the first floor kitchen area, which had spread into the second floor. The fire was extinguished before extending into the attic area.

La Crosse Fire Department Fire Investigators found the fire to be caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling.

All residents were out of the home prior to the Fire Department's arrival, and one dog was taken out of the home safely by firefighters. A total of four residents were displaced from the incident and the Red Cross is assisting with temporary housing. The La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and Tri-State Ambulance also assisted with the incident.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

