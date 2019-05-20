A 94-year-old retired La Crosse priest will appear in court June 3 after accusations of sexual assault.
Msgr. Bernard McGarty of La Crosse was arrested on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and released on a signature bond, according to the police report.
According to the incident report:
On May 15, the victim told La Crosse Public Library security about an incident that took place on May 11. She said it happened at one of the benches behind the library about 5 p.m.
On May 16, library security reported the incident to La Crosse police.
The victim told police the man said his name was Bill and offered her money for sex. He also took her hand and put it on his genitals, and tried to kiss her.
Library staff was able to identify McGarty from security footage because they recognized him from the news.
Video surveillance showed Msgr. McGarty sitting with the victim on the bench. Msgr. McGarty handed her something, later discovered to be $20, and then pulled her hand onto his lap.
Police located McGarty at his residence for questioning.
McGarty said he had a brief conversation with the victim but nothing else happened.
McGarty said he gave her $20 because she was homeless and denied any physical contact with her.
Police told him a surveillance video revealed there was physical contact and asked Msgr. McGarty why he put the victim's hand on his genitals.
McGarty continued denying doing so.
Police arrested Msgr. McGarty on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and issued Msgr. McGarty a signature bond.
Jack Felsheim, director of communications and public relations from the Diocese of La Crosse, issued a statement:
"On May 16, 2019, the Diocese of La Crosse learned of a recent situation at the La Crosse Public Library involving Msgr. Bernard McGarty, 94, a retired priest of the Diocese of La Crosse. According to diocesan policy Msgr. McGarty, from this moment forward, is on a leave of absence from public ministry while this current situation is being investigated. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, the Diocese of La Crosse has no further comment at this time."
Sysou V. Lee
Sysou V. Lee
, 37, of La Crosse, was charged Monday with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Lee for violating a no-alcohol bond condition, according to the complaint.
Bruce M. Finch
Bruce M. Finch
, 35, of La Crosse, was charged May 20 with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and obstructing an officer. Police received a complaint that Finch had entered a residence and took the victim's car keys and car, police said. Police located Finch in the Village of Holmen and arrested him for after a brief foot pursuit, according to the complaint.
Lermonte T. Toy
Lermonte T. Toy, 21, of La Crosse, was charged May 17 with delivery of heroin, a repeat offender. Police arrested Toy after he sold a criminal informant 4.4 grams of heroin for $600, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Walter D. Walker, 25, of La Crosse, was charged May 15 with receiving stolen property worth less than $2,500 and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Walker after the victim reported that more than $14,000 worth of items had been stolen, which included a laptop, Xbox and two wedding bands, one of which was appraised at $10,000, according to the complaint.
Steven W. Temp
Steven W. Temp, 65, of La Crosse, was charged May 15 with uttering a forgery, misdemeanor theft and retail theft of items worth $500 or less (removed an anti-theft device), a repeat offender. Temp was arrested after the victim reported a stolen checkbook and more than $4,000 worth of forged checks, according to the criminal complaint.
Dennis M. Pakutz
Dennis M. Pakutz, 37, of La Crosse, was charged May 15 with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Pakutz after a police dog confirmed the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving and discovered what police believed to be meth in a package weighing 0.2 grams, according to the complaint.
Philip M. Lavenduskey
Philip M. Lavenduskey
, 44, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police received a complaint that Lavenduskey was trying to set a building on fire but discovered he was only trying to light his cigarette, according to the complaint. During the arrest, police discovered a small bag of marijuana weighing 1.5 grams and a bag consisting of what police suspected to be meth weighing 0.1 grams, according to the complaint.
Lazaro J. Lemagnes
Lazaro J. Lemagnes
, 35, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with possession of methamphetamine (repeater), felony bail jumping (repeater), possession of cocaine (repeater), possession of a controlled substance (repeater), operating a motor vehicle while revoked and operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, second-offense. Police arrested Lemagnes for a warrant and took him to the hospital for a blood test after he admitted to smoking marijuana and told police he had marijuana in his pocket, police said. At the hospital, Lemagnes told authorities to look in his sock where police found six small bags containing meth, cocaine and pills, according to the complaint.
Nicolette A. Noeske
Nicolette A. Noeske
, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with terrorist threats. Police arrested Noeske after she made remarks about getting a gun and shooting doctors in Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse location, according to the police.
Denzell D. Holcomb
Denzell D. Holcomb
, 22, of Onalaska, was charged May 14 with obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping. Holcomb was arrested on charges he faced in court, according to the complaint.
Devon P. Yang
Devon P. Yang, 21, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Yang for violating his felony bond conditions, according to the complaint.
Sean A. Ewing
Sean A. Ewing, 27, of La Crescent, Minn., was charged May 13 with felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Ewing ran from police after officers repeatedly asked him why he crossed a highway, according to police. After arresting Ewing, police transported him to a hospital when he said he couldn’t breathe properly. Later, officers discovered Ewing had two warrants and was out on two felony bonds, according to the complaint.
Diontae D. Booth
Diontae D. Booth, 22, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with burglary of a building or dwelling and felony bail jumping, a repeat offender. Police arrested Booth after he entered a residence on the 900 block of Division Street, which located behind his home, according to police. Booth did not take anything, but police were able to determine through a GPS tracking device on his ankle that Booth was likely the person who entered the residence, according to the complaint.
Michael J. Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
Noah J. Betz
Noah J. Betz, 19, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Betz for a no-contact bond violation, according to the complaint.
Russell S. Ehlo
Russell S. Ehlo, 32, of Holmen was charged May 10 with delivery of methamphetamine (party to a crime), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of obstructing an officer. Ehlo was arrested after a confidential informant helped authorities determine that he was trafficking drugs from a house on Oepka Street, according to the criminal complaint.
Gerard D. Phillips
Gerard D. Phillips, 17, of 2215 Liberty St., was charged May 10 with retail theft (party to a crime). Phillips was arrested after he and a friend stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol from the Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road, according to the criminal complaint.
Theodore R. Sharkey
Theodore R. Sharkey, 68, of 1731 La Crescent St., was charged May 10 with two counts of uttering a forgery. Sharkey was arrested after using worthless checks to buy groceries, according to the criminal complaint.
Danielle S. Krause
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Neumann
Nicholas G. Neumann, 40, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, violating a no-contact order and telephone harassment. Neumann violated terms of his bond when he called a woman 20 times over several days, asking her to pass along a message to another person, according to the complaint.
Raeann J. Hammer
Raeann J. Hammer, 25, of La Crosse, was charged May 8 with two counts of manufacturing and delivering heroin, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a repeat offender. Police received a tip from a criminal informant that helped them arrest Hammer, according to the complaint.
Thai Vue
Thai Vue, 25, of La Crosse, was charged May 8 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Vue for a probation warrant and discovered a total of 7.8 grams of meth, according to the complaint.
Molly Peacock
Molly Peacock, 30, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer (failure to stop vehicle) and possession of illegally obtained prescription, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop because Peacock had an active probation and parole felony warrant, according to the complaint. During the arrest and booking, police discovered heroin and about five grams of meth, among other drugs, according to the complaint.
Austin Bennet
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Neumann
Nicholas Neumann, 40, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with two counts of felony bail jumping, telephone harassment and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Neumann after he made several threatening phone calls to people, according to the complaint.
Jesus Sanchez
Jesus Sanchez, 42, of Holmen, was charged May 6 as a fugitive. Police arrested him for a Houston County (Minn.) warrant, according to the complaint.
Allan Popp
Allan Popp, 36, of La Crosse, was charged May 3 with possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a report about a suspicious man and, after arriving on the 900 block of State Street, Popp started running from police, authorities said. Police caught up with him and, during the arrest, discovered what appeared to be heroin, used and unused needles, and a small tin burner used to cook heroin, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Christopher Malone, 42, of Chicago, was charged May 3 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, three counts of felony bail jumping and resisting an officer. Police arrested Malone for a probation violation and during the arrest, discovered about $450 and 3 grams of cocaine, according to the complaint.
Shannon Thompson
Shannon Thompson
, 36, of La Crosse, was charged May 1 with felony bail jumping and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Police arrested Thompson for two local warrants and arrested her on charges of contributing to the delinquency to a minor after discovering one of her children was smoking marijuana next to her in the car, according to the complaint.
Chartchai Khaokaew
Chartchai Khaokaew
, 33, no permanent address, was charged May 1 with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing and possession of illegally obtained drugs. Police arrested Khaokaew for a probation warrant and discovered 1.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance on him, according to the complaint
Jeremy Breidel
Jeremy Breidel
, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 1 with two counts of felony bail jumping, three counts of misdemeanor theft and forgery, a repeat offender. Police requested a municipal warrant for Breidel for the issuance of a personal service citation and later arrested him after authorities responded to a car theft in the area of South Sixth Street and Farnam Street, according to the complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Leave the poor guy alone. Or, Catholic Church, get him some help, and/or supervision.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.