A retired priest of the Diocese of La Crosse was charged Monday with fourth-degree sexual assault, three weeks after being accused of assaulting and propositioning a woman outside the La Crosse Public Library.

A library security worker reported Msgr. Bernard McGarty, 94, to police May 15 after a victim came forward regarding an incident that occurred after library closing hours on May 11. The victim stated a man, who identified himself as Bill, took her arm and placed it on his genitals, according to the criminal complaint.

Upon pulling up library video surveillance footage, staff members were able to identify the perpetrator as McGarty, who was previously charged with disorderly conduct in 2014 after exposing himself to a masseuse in Wausau and asking the masseuse to rub his genitals.

