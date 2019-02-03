At left, Roberta Draheim's booking mug after she was arrested in La Crosse in February 2018. At right, a photo from the Dane County jail, where Draheim has been held as she was prosecuted in federal court. She was sentenced Friday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison for leading the most prolific meth distribution ring in the La Crosse afea.
MADISON — A La Crosse woman who brought a “staggering” amount of pure methamphetamine into her community was sentenced Friday in federal court to 10 years and 10 months in prison for conspiring to distribute the controlled substance.
Roberta Draheim, 51, led a six-member conspiracy by arranging the delivery of 38 shipments of methamphetamine — some of them multi-pound — from California to La Crosse between October 2016 and February 2018.
Draheim may have started as a small-time dealer, supplying her own and her friends’ addictions, but the business grew by exploiting vulnerable addicts. It also involved her daughter, Britney Masewicz, 25, who died of a drug overdose in February 2018.
Draheim was called “Mama Bear” because she oversaw all aspects of the drug operation, according to court records.
To reduce the chance of being caught, Draheim found people to receive the meth shipped via Federal Express or the U.S. Postal Service. They sold it and collected the proceeds, some of which some would be wired back to California, Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper wrote the court.
In August 2017, one source estimated that Draheim’s operation was distributing a pound of methamphetamine a week. Draheim was bringing in so much that once she found 10.5 ounces in her storage locker that she forgot was there, Schlipper wrote the court.
The exact drug quantity the conspiracy trafficked was difficult to determine, Schlipper wrote, due to the varied but increasing weight of the shipments.
“However, it is not difficult to conclude that Draheim was one of the largest methamphetamine distributors, if not the largest, in the La Crosse area during that 15-month period. The methamphetamine was extremely high quality and in demand; it was going like ‘wild fire,’” Schlipper wrote.
Local authorities intercepted a shipment in August 2017 and warned Draheim to stop selling drugs, Schlipper said. Instead, Draheim searched for another source and continued to deal methamphetamine until she was caught with more meth.
Law enforcement obtained permission to tap Draheim and co-conspirator Ryan Koenig’s phones. They recorded conversations with Mary Price, the conspiracy’s California methamphetamine connection, learning when methamphetamine would be sent and the payment arrangements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Darren Halverson said at Draheim’s October plea hearing.
After pleading guilty, Draheim faced a statutory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Her attorney, Joseph Bugni, contended that was sufficient punishment for her and deterrence to other would-be volume drug dealers.
“There’s nothing an 11-year sentence would accomplish that couldn’t be obtained with a 10-year sentence,” Bugni told District Judge William Conley.
Conley replied that 10 years was the floor, and he was considering a longer sentence due to the amount of drugs Draheim brought into the community, the number of people involved and her continued trafficking after initially being “caught.”
“If it wasn’t for some mitigating factors (the deaths of her husband, daughter and father), I’d consider a longer sentence,” Conley said.
Under the federal guidelines, Draheim faced 14 to 17.5 years in prison, which Schlipper recommended.
“There was a devastating effect from her dealing methamphetamine in the La Crosse community,” Schlipper told Conley.
Draheim has a drug conviction from 20 years ago. She received drug abuse treatment and remained sober probably until the death of her husband in 2015, which seemed to “set things off again,” Conley said.
At that time, two friends from California came for an extended visit and sent for more methamphetamine when the supply they brought ran out, the judge said.
Draheim then began using methamphetamine and found many willing to buy it from her, Conley said.
Draheim made a brief, emotional statement, which included, “I’m definitely not a danger to the community.”
“You are if you use again. After all of this, I don’t know why you wouldn’t,” said Conley, who also ordered Draheim to serve five years’ supervised release after her prison sentence.
Samuel Stanles, 26, of Onalaska, was sentenced Jan. 18 to time served and placed on four years’ supervised release in the same drug conspiracy. Koenig, 22, of La Crosse, is to be sentenced Feb. 8. Mary Price, 51, of North Hills, Calif., is to be sentenced Feb. 20. Eric Eckhoff, 24, is to be sentenced Feb. 21, and Tom Lewis is scheduled is to plead guilty on Feb. 19. Both men are from La Crosse.
Mama Bear needs a little time to hibernate... You are a major danger to the entire region. Now you'll have some time to think about your belief that you're not a danger to the community. You've ruined lives, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of dollars you've cost others. I believe in rehabilitation, but you need punishment. This is one of the most disgusting situations I've seen during my lifetime.
So they caught her once and told her to stop??? Then she found a new supplier and gave her own daughter the drugs that killed her. How many more have died because of her. Will she be charged with muder at a later date? Drugs have gotten so far out of control.
put her down forever she is WORHTLESS!!!!!!!
So she could've gotten a 17 1/2 year sentence but only got 10 years. What is wrong with judges??!! Give maximum sentences for these people who are responsible for ruining God knows how many lives.
Consider this...If this hadn’t gone to the Federal courts, our local judges would have let Mama Bear go with probation.
A judge uses judicial discretion in imposing a sentence. He doesn't max out everyone who comes before him. Nor should he.
Why not?
They should all get prison time!! This drug is out of control, along with heron. The more drug dealers in prison the less drugs on the streets!!
Maybe if people wouldn't use drugs then there wouldn't be any dealers, right? And a heron is a bird. What do you have against herons?
Took me a minute.
