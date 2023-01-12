 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rochester man gets two years for illegally packing firearm in La Crosse

  • 0

A 32-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Rayshawn Earl Motley pleaded guilty Sept. 20, 2022, to felon in possession of a firearm. He received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge William Conley.

According to the federal prosecutors, police stopped a car that Motley was driving June 21, 2021, in La Crosse. After noticing an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle, officers searched the car and reportedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun hidden in the center console. While Motley denied knowing about the handgun, a lab analysis determined his DNA was on it.

In 2012 Motley was convicted of felony drug trafficking in Rochester and was sentenced to prison. Motley also has pending drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

People are also reading…

Conley, who referenced Motley's drug history during sentencing, ordered three years of supervised release to follow the prison term.

The charge against Motley was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case was handled by assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

This prosecution was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice program that works with state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

The issue of gun violence and gun safety will play a key role in some races around the country as crime has emerged as a top-of-mind issue for voters. Natalie Brand reports on the gun safety groups investing in candidates pushing tougher gun laws.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

More rain forecast for California as death toll rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News