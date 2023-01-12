Rochester man gets two years for illegally packing firearm in La Crosse

A 32-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegal gun possession.

Rayshawn Earl Motley pleaded guilty Sept. 20, 2022, to felon in possession of a firearm. He received the sentence Wednesday from U.S. District Court Judge William Conley.

According to the federal prosecutors, police stopped a car that Motley was driving June 21, 2021, in La Crosse. After noticing an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle, officers searched the car and reportedly found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun hidden in the center console. While Motley denied knowing about the handgun, a lab analysis determined his DNA was on it.

In 2012 Motley was convicted of felony drug trafficking in Rochester and was sentenced to prison. Motley also has pending drug trafficking charges in St. Louis County, Minnesota.

Conley, who referenced Motley's drug history during sentencing, ordered three years of supervised release to follow the prison term.

The charge against Motley was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case was handled by assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.

This prosecution was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice program that works with state and local law enforcement to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

