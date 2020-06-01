Rockland man charged with stealing beer from garages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rockland man is facing felony charges Monday after he was accused of breaking into garages and stealing light beer several times in March and April.

Matthew P. Beron, 42, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of possession of burglarious tools.

According to the complaint, a man reported March 21 that someone entered his garage and stole six to eight cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and one bottle of Michelob Golden Light beer the night prior. He said it had happened several times.

The man set up a trail camera, which caught a man identified as Beron stealing alcohol from the garage twice more, according to the complaint. On April 3, the man reported finding pry marks on the door and door frame.

The next day, a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was surveilling the area when he watching a truck pull into a driveway, then try to break into a door using a screwdriver, according to the complaint. A neighbor asked what was going on, then the burglar tried to walk away. The sergeant stopped him and arrested him, identifying him as Beron, according to the complaint. The door was broken and the owner estimated it would take $300 to fix the door.