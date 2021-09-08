 Skip to main content
Rockland woman charged with multiple drug offenses
Amanda Church

Church

A 37-year-old Rockland woman faces multiple drug charges after police searched her residence Sept. 3.

Amanda J. Church was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant to search Church's Mallard Street residence in the village of Rockland. Police allegedly found 18.5. grams of methamphetamine, 14.3 grams of methamphetamine, 0.6 grams of cocaine, two digital scales and nearly $2,800 in cash in Church's possession. The complaint says much of the heroin was packaged into smaller quantities and that several Ziploc bags were found in the residence.

The complaint says police also found 8.8 grams of methamphetamine that police believe belongs to another person.

Church was released on a $5,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

