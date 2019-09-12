Ronald Crosby Jr., 19, who has a lengthy criminal history in La Crosse, was arrested by the La Crosse Police Department on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and violating his probation.
Crosby pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender, and was sentenced to two years’ probation by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle on a joint recommendation from La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke and defense attorney Michael Hughes.
Crosby also pleaded guilty in October 2018 to fourth-degree sexual assault, delivering heroin and resisting an officer. Crosby, who was 17 at the time, gave a 16-year-old heroin and left her in the garage where she was later raped. The 16-year-old girl told authorities that Crosby forced her to perform oral sex on Oct. 31, 2017.
He was sentenced to two years probation by Doyle in that case, and the felony conviction of delivering heroin means it’s against the law for Crosby to own a firearm. Doyle revoked his probation April 4 of this year.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Crosby is also facing charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony bail jumping and criminal trespassing filed in June. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Elliott Levine Sept. 19 for a status conference on that case, in which he is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him after she removed his hands seven times and told him she did not want to have sex.
Crosby denied having sex with the victim and wanted to get a DNA test to prove his innocence, according to the complaint.
Doyle released him on a $2,000 signature bond in that case. Crosby’s release sparked outrage at the La Crosse County Circuit Court and La Crosse interim police chief Rob Abraham objected to his release in a series of tweets calling the decision “a joke” and saying, “I am sorry for the victims of this community and that we can’t do more to protect you.”
Abraham tweeted Thursday about Crosby’s arrest, writing “Looks like probation wasn’t working out! This community needs to demand accountability of our elected officials! Judge Doyle said Crosby Jr. was a ‘dupe’ when she sentenced him to probation. Who is really the ‘dupe’?”
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan Papenfuss
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.