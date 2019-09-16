A La Crosse man with a lengthy criminal history in the area was in court Monday on allegations that he and another man had marijuana and heroin in a van.
Ronald I. Crosby Jr., 19, La Crosse, and Albert B. Williams III, 37, Onalaska, each were charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Crosby also was charged with felony bail jumping and possession of THC, all as a repeat offender.
Prosecutor Jessica Skemp said one of the men also will face a felon in possession of a firearm charge, should a DNA test connect them to a handgun found in the vehicle.
“We have requested and DNA testing on the weapon that was in the vehicle. Both Mr. Williams and Mr. Crosby are convicted felons, and neither can own a firearm. There is potential for further charges once those results come back,” Skemp said.
According to the complaint, La Crosse police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on Sept. 11 in the area of Ninth and Adams streets in La Crosse, and an officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect get into the front passenger seat. The officer pulled the van over to find Crosby in the front passenger seat and Williams in the back seat and smelled marijuana, so searched the vehicle, according to the report.
Police say they found marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, a digital scale and grinder in various places inside the vehicle, as well as a Sig Sauer P290 with a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine under Crosby’s seat.
Crosby is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and a $5,000 cash bond set by Judge Gloria Doyle.
His attorney, Michael Hughes, argued against the cash bond, saying it wasn’t necessary to ensure Crosby attended court hearings.
“Mr. Crosby makes it to court. That’s something he can be relied upon in that regard,” Hughes said. “I don’t know what the point of telling us that the firearm is being tested and might lead to additional charges outside of showing Mr. Crosby, as of right now, not charged with improperly possessing a firearm.”
Williams also remains jailed on a probation hold.
Crosby pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender, and was sentenced to two years’ probation
Crosby also pleaded guilty in October 2018 to fourth-degree sexual assault, delivering heroin and resisting an officer. Crosby, who was 17 at the time, gave a 16-year-old heroin and left her in the garage where she was later raped. The 16-year-old girl told authorities that Crosby forced her to perform oral sex on Oct. 31, 2017.
Williams is also being charged as a repeat offender. He was convicted in 2017 in La Crosse County of dealing heroin and possession a firearm as a convicted felon. He also has previous convictions for dealing cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, battery and fourth degree sexual assault.
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
A lengthy criminal history at age 19. That would be thanks to our great judicial system for holding criminals accountable. Probation, Probation, Probation. Seems to work (insert sarcasm). How about someone teach Mr. Crosy a valuable lesson and send him to prison. Maybe that will do him some good. Maybe not but at least the community will be safer, at least while he is locked up.
