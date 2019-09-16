{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man with a lengthy criminal history in the area was in court Monday on allegations that he and another man had marijuana and heroin in a van.

Ronald I. Crosby Jr., 19, La Crosse, and Albert B. Williams III, 37, Onalaska, each were charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as party to a crime in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Crosby also was charged with felony bail jumping and possession of THC, all as a repeat offender.

Prosecutor Jessica Skemp said one of the men also will face a felon in possession of a firearm charge, should a DNA test connect them to a handgun found in the vehicle.

Ronald Crosby Jr.

Crosby
Albert Williams III

Williams

“We have requested and DNA testing on the weapon that was in the vehicle. Both Mr. Williams and Mr. Crosby are convicted felons, and neither can own a firearm. There is potential for further charges once those results come back,” Skemp said.

According to the complaint, La Crosse police responded to a report of a domestic violence incident on Sept. 11 in the area of Ninth and Adams streets in La Crosse, and an officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect get into the front passenger seat. The officer pulled the van over to find Crosby in the front passenger seat and Williams in the back seat and smelled marijuana, so searched the vehicle, according to the report.

Police say they found marijuana, 1 gram of heroin, a digital scale and grinder in various places inside the vehicle, as well as a Sig Sauer P290 with a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine under Crosby’s seat.

Crosby is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and a $5,000 cash bond set by Judge Gloria Doyle.

His attorney, Michael Hughes, argued against the cash bond, saying it wasn’t necessary to ensure Crosby attended court hearings.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

“Mr. Crosby makes it to court. That’s something he can be relied upon in that regard,” Hughes said. “I don’t know what the point of telling us that the firearm is being tested and might lead to additional charges outside of showing Mr. Crosby, as of right now, not charged with improperly possessing a firearm.”

Williams also remains jailed on a probation hold.

Crosby pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender, and was sentenced to two years’ probation

Crosby also pleaded guilty in October 2018 to fourth-degree sexual assault, delivering heroin and resisting an officer. Crosby, who was 17 at the time, gave a 16-year-old heroin and left her in the garage where she was later raped. The 16-year-old girl told authorities that Crosby forced her to perform oral sex on Oct. 31, 2017.

Crosby is also facing charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony bail jumping and criminal trespassing filed in June. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Elliott Levine Thursday for a status conference on that case.

Williams is also being charged as a repeat offender. He was convicted in 2017 in La Crosse County of dealing heroin and possession a firearm as a convicted felon. He also has previous convictions for dealing cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon, battery and fourth degree sexual assault.

+25 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in September

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

laxlax

A lengthy criminal history at age 19. That would be thanks to our great judicial system for holding criminals accountable. Probation, Probation, Probation. Seems to work (insert sarcasm). How about someone teach Mr. Crosy a valuable lesson and send him to prison. Maybe that will do him some good. Maybe not but at least the community will be safer, at least while he is locked up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.