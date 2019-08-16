A man who provided drugs to a girl connected with a 2017 gang rape was sentenced Thursday to two years’ probation as part of a plea deal stemming from a 2018 incident where he punched and kicked a woman and her car.
Ronald Crosby Jr., 19, Fitchburg, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender, in front of La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle. A charge of armed robbery was dismissed and read in.
Doyle sentenced Crosby to probation after a joint recommendation from La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke and defense attorney Michael Hughes.
Gruenke said the 135 days Crosby already served in the La Crosse County Jail were not sufficient, saying he had needs that would be met through probation. The district attorney pointed to Crosby’s previous conviction of fourth-degree sexual assault and delivery of heroin and two incidents he was involved in as a juvenile that included sexual assault.
“He’s gotten a few warning shots already in terms of how you treat women and what happens when you do things without their consent,” Gruenke said.
Crosby, who was 17 at the time, pleaded guilty last year to charges stemming from giving a teenage girl heroin. The 16-year-old girl told authorities that Crosby forced her to perform oral sex on Oct. 31, 2017.
“By supplying her the drugs and leaving her there doesn’t necessarily mean he sexually assaulted her, but he certainly didn’t help the situation or consider her wishes or her needs at all,” Gruenke said.
In this case, Crosby attacked a woman, leaving her with two black eyes, after she refused to let him use her vehicle.
“I fear if we don’t do something now, he might get in another relationship and something similar may happen,” he said.
Gruenke recommended Crosby receive counseling.
Crosby’s attorney agreed that counseling and probation were appropriate; however, disagreed on whether the vehicle was taken without the woman’s permission.
In an April 4 hearing, Crosby was ready to acknowledge his responsibility for the battery and damage to property; however, Crosby and the woman where sharing the car, Hughes said.
“Ordinarily that really wouldn’t be important, but that’s important in this moment because our view of this case as expressed as far back as April is now validated. Mr. Crosby did not commit a robbery, but he did engage in acts of criminality which he was willing to admit to and which he was taking responsibility for today,” Hughes said.
Hughes added that it was important to note that Crosby acknowledged his wrongdoing, and it was also important to take Crosby’s mental health into account.
His previous probation sentence was meant to give him the tools to address his mental health, Hughes said, but his mental health concerns weren’t taken into account despite his diagnoses.
“It’s not us doing the same thing that just recently failed,” Hughes said.
Doyle placed Crosby on probation and ordered him to have a mental health assessment and follow through on that assessment’s recommendations.
“It is true, having seen the pictures, that that is no way to treat anyone, man or woman. It is true that you have taken responsibility for the misdemeanor crimes that you pled to today for quite a number of months. It is also true that when you were last placed on probation by myself that you didn’t spend very long on probation before these charges came up,” Doyle said.
She encouraged Crosby to take responsibility for himself as an adult and take advantage of the monthly job fair at the courthouse.
Crosby is also facing charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child, felony bail jumping and criminal trespassing. He is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Elliott Levine Sept. 19 for a status conference on that case, in which he is accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him after she removed his hands seven times and told him she did not want to have sex.
Crosby denied having sex with the victim and wanted to get a DNA test to prove his innocence, according to the complaint.
Jack D. Scheske, 38, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Scheske violated terms of a previously bond Feb. 12 when he had .3 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom, and spit on a firefighter, according to the complaint.
Christopher Burkhart
Matthew Kinserdahl
Kaila M. Hying
Kaila M. Hying, 18, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 15 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hying entered an unlocked vehicle Aug. 3, found keys inside and decided to “go for a cruise,” according to the complaint. The vehicle was reported stolen and she was pulled over, and a police search revealed two glass pipes.
Melissa Russell
Javontay Scott
Brian Baradic
Megan A. Olson
Megan A. Olson, 34, Mindoro, was charged Aug. 14 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson had 335 grams of methamphetamine, two used syringes, a wooden grinder with marijuana residue, heroin and four blue pills identified as Vyvanse, a prescription medication, when she was the passenger in a car that was pulled over July 19 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Nya K Thao
Christopher Burkhart
Shana Holling
James Luhman
Nhia Thao
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Michael Dufay
Debrian A. Hayes
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Joshua Johnson
Caleb Williams
Brian Johnson
Reginald Henry
Jonathan Baum
Glen Taylor Jr.
Zachariah Sonsalla
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Tavier Holling
Tamica Wright
Virgil R Stewart Jr
Bryant D. Trussell
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Connor Dwight
Quintin Stello
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Ray Welcome
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
Gloria Doyle sentenced Crosby to probation after a JOINT RECOMMENDATION from La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke and defense attorney Michael Hughes.
It's time to CLEAN HOUSE, fellow citizens of La Crosse County. The judges, the prosecutors and anyone else who seek to keep violent criminals and drug dealers out on the street. The incompetence, the cowardice, the corrupt agendas must all be PURGED. We must MAKE A DIFFERENCE when we vote. Get out there and vote these IDIOTS out of office.
[censored]It would behoove us to thank La Crosse County Judges for their ongoing support for domestic violence. The women-beaters couldn't have done it without you, La Crosse judges! We are bemezzled indeed by the ease with which La Crosse criminals get away with battering, kicking and choking women.
This man is a life sentence waiting to happen. What does he have to do to be taken seriously. I wonder who is going to pay the price for his coming, long term incarceration. Probation? I'll bet he kills someone within the next ten yrs. if it takes that long.
What a lucky guy! Probation, THE NON PUNISHMENT, my goodness, I wonder why there’s so many repeat offenders. 13% of the population, 60% of the thuggery.
What is wrong with the courts and DA's office in La Crosse County? This is ridiculous.
