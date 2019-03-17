An Arizona man is dead and a Vernon County man is facing first-degree intentional homicide charges after an altercation Saturday in rural Chaseburg.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call about 9:15 a.m. from a residence on Hwy. KK in the town of Coon. The caller, David, W. Stowe, 59, was reporting suspicious activity at his residence.
A sheriff’s deputy found the body of Stuart George Warner, 75, of Snowflake, Ariz., outside the residence.
An autopsy will be performed Sunday in Madison, authorities say, but a firearm was used during the altercation. Authorities say Warner was staying with Stowe at the time of the altercation.
Stowe is in custody at the Vernon County Jail in Viroqua, and the sheriff’s office says there is no further threat to the public.
Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin crime laboratory, Wisconsin State Patrol and Vernon County Emergency Management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.