 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search of man's car in Onalaska leads to additional drug charges
0 Comments

Search of man's car in Onalaska leads to additional drug charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old La Crosse man faces additional drug charges after police searched his car while he was being held in jail.

Christopher H. McCartney was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted May 6 that a vehicle registered to McCartney was parked at an Onalaska residence. Police reportedly found multiple gem bags with a total of 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, a Raven 25-caliber handgun, a 9 mm Kahr handgun, a magazine for both firearms and box of 9 mm Luger ammunition. Neither weapon was loaded.

Christopher McCartney

McCartney

McCartney has been held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail since April 30. Prior to the May 6 search, he was facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a preliminary hearing on his latest charges set for Aug. 9.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mayor Mitch Reynolds speaks on Great River Road designation

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News