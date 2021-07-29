Search of man's car in Onalaska leads to additional drug charges

A 35-year-old La Crosse man faces additional drug charges after police searched his car while he was being held in jail.

Christopher H. McCartney was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and two felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted May 6 that a vehicle registered to McCartney was parked at an Onalaska residence. Police reportedly found multiple gem bags with a total of 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, a Raven 25-caliber handgun, a 9 mm Kahr handgun, a magazine for both firearms and box of 9 mm Luger ammunition. Neither weapon was loaded.

McCartney has been held on a $50,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail since April 30. Prior to the May 6 search, he was facing felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a preliminary hearing on his latest charges set for Aug. 9.

