Seat belt stop triggers drug charges for La Crosse man

A traffic stop triggered by a seat belt violation has resulted in serious drug charges against at 63-year-old La Crosse man.

Donald F. Greeno was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Greeno was a front-seat passenger in a blue van at the intersection of Rose and Logan streets, where a Wisconsin State Patrol officer noticed that Greeno wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The complaint says the officer recognized Greeno and another person inside the vehicle from previous contacts.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found Greeno with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.

Greeno was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. After he was taken inside for booking, police returned to the squad car and reportedly found four bags containing 4.1 grams of heroin on the floorboard.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked that Greeno be held on a $20,000 cash bond. She said Greeno was on probation for drug offenses at the time of his arrest and “has shown he is going to continue to deal in our community.”

Doyle agreed to the $20,000 cash bond and called Greeno “a danger to this community.”

Greeno’s next court appearance is a May 23 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

