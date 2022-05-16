Seat belt stop triggers drug charges for La Crosse man

A traffic stop triggered by a seat belt violation has resulted in serious drug charges against at 63-year-old La Crosse man.
Donald F. Greeno was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Greeno was a front-seat passenger in a blue van at the intersection of Rose and Logan streets, where a Wisconsin State Patrol officer noticed that Greeno wasn’t wearing a seat belt. The complaint says the officer recognized Greeno and another person inside the vehicle from previous contacts.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found Greeno with 0.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Greeno was arrested and transported to the La Crosse County Jail. After he was taken inside for booking, police returned to the squad car and reportedly found four bags containing 4.1 grams of heroin on the floorboard.
La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey asked that Greeno be held on a $20,000 cash bond. She said Greeno was on probation for drug offenses at the time of his arrest and “has shown he is going to continue to deal in our community.”
Doyle agreed to the $20,000 cash bond and called Greeno “a danger to this community.”
Greeno’s next court appearance is a May 23 calendar call.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1960s
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
This 1960 photo, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 936 Winnebago St. This place of worship was dedicated on April 11, 1915, with 1,000 people attending the ceremony according to Tribune files. The St. Wenceslaus parish was disbanded in 1974 but this edifice remains in use today as Viterbo University’s San Damiano Chapel, which underwent a $1.2 million restoration project in 2014. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1960: Allis-Chalmers
This circa 1960 aerial photo shows part of the old Allis-Chalmers factory complex, looking west from above North Third Street, between Pine and Badger streets. The La Crosse Allis-Chalmers plant produced tractors and other agricultural implements, operating from 1929 to 1969. All the buildings in the foreground have since been razed, and the Tribune building now occupies the area at lower left. The building with the rooftop aviation markings and the building to its right remain standing on North Second Street. and were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. These buildings have been been vacant since 1995. The rooftop aviation markings visible here no longer exist; they dated to 1948, when they were created with yellow paint as part of a national “skyway” system with the 43 50 and 91 15 referring to the city’s latitude and longitude, while the arrow points in the direction of the La Crosse airport. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
katysinger
1961: Wettstein’s
This 1961 photo, taken by former Tribune business manager Howard Colvin, shows Wettstein’s television and electric store at 1525 Losey Blvd. S. in the Village Shopping Center. Wettstein’s was at this location from August 1954 through September 1962, when the firm opened at its present location in downtown La Crosse. Wettstein’s is closing in 2018 after 67 years of operation, dating back to 1951 when Howard and Marie Wettstein began the business in the garage behind their home then at 1410 Denton St., according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
1961: La Crosse library summer program
This scene from the main La Crosse Public Library children’s room appeared in the Tribune on June 14, 1961. Shown here, from left, are Nancy Wernecke, Daniel Crowley and David Engebretson admiring a miniature playscape called The Ranch, which tracked progress of those in grades 1 through 4 enrolled in the program. A separate system tracked the progress of those in grades 5 through 8.
Emily Pyrek
1961: Market Square parking lot
Here's a view of the old Market Square parking lot on July 25, 1961. The lot was located south of Jay Street and east of Fourth Street. This surface parking area was closed later that day due to the construction of a two-level parking ramp beginning the next day. The one-story brick building shown here at the corner of the parking lot once served as a combination comfort station and Greyhound bus depot. The Market Square parking ramp built in 1961 was demolished in 1997 and replaced by a larger parking ramp, apartment complex and retail space that occupy the site today. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Kylie Mullen
1961: La Crosse Sign Co.
This 1961 street view, taken by former Tribune advertising manager Howard Colvin, shows a Collins-La Crosse Sign Co. truck parked outside the firm’s office at 111 S. Second St., where the business was located from 1954 to 1970. The former sign company building remains standing today (as does the building to the right) and is now occupied by a State Farm Insurance office. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Photo courtesy of the La Crosse Public Library Archives
1962: Grandview Hospital
A circa 1962 view of La Crosse’s old Grandview Hospital and Clinic at 1707 Main St., where many current local and area residents were born. This medical center was founded in 1914 by Dr. William Henke (1881-1940) and opened as a private hospital in 1915 before going public in late 1917. A five-story addition to the hospital was completed in 1925, with the one-story stone entrance added in 1962. During the early 1960s, Grandview had a capacity of 75 beds and a daily average of 49 patients attended to by a staff of more than 100. Grandview Hospital and Clinic shut the doors of this building 50 years ago on Oct. 1, 1969, when it merged with the Skemp Clinic to become Skemp-Grandview Clinic at another location. Now occupied by the Family & Children’s Center, this former hospital’s exterior appearance has changed little in more than 50 years. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and the La Crosse County Historical Society
1962: YMCA basketball
Roger Sandmire (45) attempts a basket as teammate Ken Stellpflug (43) looks on during a La Crosse YMCA spring basketball tournament game on March 22, 1962, at the old YMCA building at Seventh and Main streets. Though wearing La Crosse Logan jerseys, the two men were members of a La Crosse Jaycees’ team that lost this game to the Sports Bowl 89-59, according to Tribune files. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1962: Bell Discount Store
Employees of Bell Discount Store make last-minute preparations for its opening in August 1962. The 60,000 square-foot discount store employed 180 full-time employees when it opened at 322 Causeway Blvd. The store, later renamed Belsoct, closed in 1978. The site is now occupied by S&S Cycle.
Tribune file photo
1963: Houska Park
Youngsters play checkers during the summer of 1963 at Houska Park during an outdoor activity event sponsored by the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate other photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library archives
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
Spectators watch as girls race toward the finish line during the 1964 City Speed Skating Championships held on Jan. 19, 1964, at Pettibone Park Lagoon. The frame shelter house shown here was erected in 1939 and warmed many an ice skater during its existence. The building was intentionally destroyed during a controlled fire in 2000 by the La Crosse Fire Department, and its former site is now occupied by a stone picnic shelter. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1964: Opening Day Parade
Festmaster Roy E. Kumm fills a large beer stein from the Golden Keg during the opening day festivities of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest on Sept. 30, 1964. The event took place at the old South Side Festgrounds, which were located on the southwest corner of Sixth and Vine streets — across the street from the old Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium. At right is Mary Kay Knudson, the 1963 Miss Oktoberfest who was then serving as retiring queen according to Tribune files.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1964: Kerr's Grocery
From left, Ollie Kerr (widow of the late Warren E. Kerr), and her sister, Marjorie Hougen, are shown here inside Kerr's Grocery, 604 Fifth Ave. S., shortly before it closed in 1964. In a story about the closing of the 50-year business, Kerr told the Tribune that the store was once considered the elite food store in La Crosse. The grocery store was torn down to make way for an office building that today houses the offices of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region.
Tribune file photo
1965: Dog House Restaurant
The Dog House Restaurant opened in September 1965. On hand for the opening were, from left, local franchise owner William Jefferson company President Ross Marino. The eatery, located at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road, was open 24 hours a day. Hobbit Travel now occupies the corner.
Tribune file photo
1965: Main Street La Crosse
This downtown scene from November 1935 shows the south side of Main Street as viewed from Fifth Avenue looking west. The corner building in the foreground was then home to Barron’s Department Store, which remained in business there until 1965, according to Tribune files. Today, 80 years later, the brick pavement and streetcar tracks shown here are long gone, but most of the buildings remain. The former Barron’s building, erected in 1891, is now known as City Square and is occupied by several businesses, which include the International Bake Shoppe, The Buzz on Main Hair Salon and The Yoga Place. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
katysinger
1965: Kmart
La Crosse opened its first Kmart store in 1965 at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road. It was the discount retailers 98th store. The La Crosse Tribune reported that the store opened with 10 checkouts, an automotive service center and a snack bar. The South Side store closed in September 2017. A second Kmart store opened in 1982 on Hwy. 16 near Valley View Mall, but it closed in 1995.
Tribune file photo
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
Looking south from Third and Pine streets April 27, 1965, just moments before the dome of the third La Crosse County Courthouse crashed to the ground during the building’s razing. The demolition of this ornate government center, which was built in 1904, is still lamented by many local and area residents. The former site of this courthouse, bound by Third, Fourth, State and Vine streets, is home to Belle Square. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
katysinger
1965: Ellickson Studio
Milton Kinney, a photographer at Ellickson Studio, 431 Cass St., receives the Court of Honor award in 1965 from John Keel, president of the Wisconsin Photographers Association. The award was for a portrait of Sally Riggs, the 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Myron Riggs of La Crosse. The studio moved to 511 Main St. in 1980, and it remains in business today.
Tribune file photo
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
La Crosse’s Main Library building at 800 Main St. is marking its 50th year of operation. Replacing an 1888 building, construction of the library began in April 1966 and was followed by its opening on Oct. 2, 1967. Shown here is the library’s dedication ceremony on Nov. 5, 1967, with library director Gertrude Thurow speaking before an audience on the main floor of the library. At upper center and is the library’s card catalog files, which served until 1992, when they were replaced by a computerized catalog system. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1967: Your Uncle's Place
Musicians play during a jamboree with the Midwest Banjo Club in 1967 at Your Uncle's Place, a tavern at 408 S. Fourth St. That site is currently home to a sales lot for Pischke Motors of La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
1967: Gray Circus
Clown Vic Lewis chats with a young girl in the audience attending a Sells and Gray Circus big tent performance at La Crosse’s Erickson Field 50 years ago, June 27, 1967. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
This Tribune photo taken on March 6, 1967, shows moving day activity at old Fire Station No. 1 with mattresses being removed from the second floor via a floor opening for a sliding pole. Two of the men in the photo have been identified as firemen Kenneth Joern and Edmund Woestman. Equipment and furnishings were then being moved from this station at 414 State St. (razed in 1969) to a new Fire Station No. 1 at Fifth and Market streets. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may call the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
The radio program "It's High Time," which featured news and information of interest to students, was broadcast Saturday mornings on WKBH-AM. The show's hosts in 1969 were, from left, Gary La Fleur of Logan High School, David R. Anderson of Central High School and Kirk Schueler of Aquinas High School.
Tribune file photo
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
This photo first appeared in the July 31, 1969, Tribune with the following caption: “Serious Business — About 300 youngsters, each with visions of landing a lunker sure to be hiding the depths of Pettibone Lagoon, assembled yesterday to vie in the fishing derby sponsored by the La Crosse Parks Department.” Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
This outdoor scene from 50 years ago shows archery action with unidentified boys and a counselor during the summer of 1969 at Camp Bradfield. Once a popular La Crosse YMCA summer camp which operated from 1930 to 1982 on Hall’s Creek near Black River Falls. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
La Crosse Public Library Archives and the La Crosse County Historical Society
