Second arrest made in La Crosse drug bust

A second person has been arrested pursuant to a Sept. 28 drug bust in La Crosse.

Arielle G. Thompson, 23, La Crosse, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place (two counts) and bail jumping.

Police arrested Lermonte T. Toy, 24, La Crosse, at the scene and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and 10 counts of bail jumping. He has been held in the La Crosse County Jail since Sept. 28 on a $250,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Nov. 11 pre-trial conference.

According to the criminal complaint, officers executed a search warrant at 235 Seventh St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. pursuant to an ongoing drug investigation. Police reportedly seized 30.4 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 87 Oxycodone pills, 9.8 grams of marijuana and $24,040 in cash.

Police also obtained a warrant to search a 2010 Audi registered to Thompson and a detached garage at 1613 Wood St., where officers reportedly found a debit card belonging to Thompson indicating she lived at the 235 Seventh St. address. The complaint says police located the Audi unoccupied the following day at Valley View Mall. No contraband was found in the vehicle.

Police arrested Thompson Oct. 17 at a convenience store on George Street, where she was a passenger inside a parked vehicle. The complaint says a police officer knocked on the window and showed a badge. She then reportedly asked the driver to "gun it," but the driver refused to flee the scene. Police found no contraband inside the vehicle but seized Thompson's phone as evidence.

Thompson is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Judge Ramona Gonzalez rejected a request from Thompson to have bail significantly reduced.

"This isn't a simple possession charge," Gonzalez said. "You have a lot of time hanging over your head."

If convicted of all five drug charges, Thompson faces a maximum of 55 years in prison.