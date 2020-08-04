Second arrest made in Sparta homicide

Koopman was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint against Skenandore-Medina, she drove a green Kia Soul to Sparta on June 10 with two men: Hartmann and Eric Borges, 32. A witness described seeing the vehicle pull up at the Court Street residence. The witness said they then saw a flash and heard a gunshot before the car sped off.

Before he died, Koopman told Sparta police “some guy from Milwaukee did this” to him, saying there were two other people from Milwaukee in the vehicle and a woman was driving the Kia, according to the complaint.

About 45 minutes before the shooting, a Tomah officer was driving to Sparta to drop an inmate off at the La Crosse County Jail when he saw a Kia Soul with an inoperable headlight whose registration came back to a Milwaukee woman, according to the complaint.

Investigators were able to connect the vehicle to Skenandore-Medina, and a witness told police he and Koopman were in the Kia to buy meth from a Milwaukee man -- Borges -- and his girlfriend, Skenandore-Medina, according to the complaint. Hartmann was also there, according to the complaint.