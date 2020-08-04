Second arrest made in Sparta homicide

SPARTA – A Milwaukee man was arrested Monday for his part in a Sparta homicide police believe was connected to a drug deal.
Michael R. Hartmann, 38, was arrested in Butler, Wis., and taken to the Waukesha County Jail to face charges of first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery as a party to a crime and distribution of methamphetamine.
Hartmann is accused of fatally shooting Anthony Koopman June 11 in Sparta.
“The Sparta Police Department has remained very active in this investigation, despite the unprecedented COVID-19 related delays to subpoenas/warrants, returns of records, travel and other restrictions not usually disrupting police investigation,” said Booker Ferguson, the deputy police chief in Sparta. “As this investigation continues, additional arrests are expected.”
Hartmann is the second arrest connected to the incident. Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court last week with felony murder-armed robbery; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; and harboring or aiding a felon, all as a party to a crime.
According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. June 11 to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find Koopman with a gunshot wound.
Koopman was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.
According to the criminal complaint against Skenandore-Medina, she drove a green Kia Soul to Sparta on June 10 with two men: Hartmann and Eric Borges, 32. A witness described seeing the vehicle pull up at the Court Street residence. The witness said they then saw a flash and heard a gunshot before the car sped off.
Before he died, Koopman told Sparta police “some guy from Milwaukee did this” to him, saying there were two other people from Milwaukee in the vehicle and a woman was driving the Kia, according to the complaint.
About 45 minutes before the shooting, a Tomah officer was driving to Sparta to drop an inmate off at the La Crosse County Jail when he saw a Kia Soul with an inoperable headlight whose registration came back to a Milwaukee woman, according to the complaint.
Investigators were able to connect the vehicle to Skenandore-Medina, and a witness told police he and Koopman were in the Kia to buy meth from a Milwaukee man -- Borges -- and his girlfriend, Skenandore-Medina, according to the complaint. Hartmann was also there, according to the complaint.
The witness said Koopman asked about buying meth, then the Milwaukee man demanded to see his money without showing him the drugs, according to the complaint. Koopman then attempted to get out of the vehicle and the witness heard a boom, then fled. The vehicle sped away.
Another witness told police the men and Skenandore-Medina planned to flee the state after learning the victim had died and Hartmann was the one who pulled the trigger, according to the criminal complaint.
Hartmann was convicted in 1999 of attempted felony murder-armed robbery in Milwaukee County.
Sparta police are still searching for Borges, following up leads showing him to have been staying in Wisconsin, Illinois and Texas since the homicide.
“Individuals should not try to approach Borges and contact local law enforcement of his whereabouts immediately,” Ferguson said.
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
