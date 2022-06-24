Second complaint filed in May 20 shooting-stabbing in La Crosse

A second criminal complaint has been filed in a May 20 altercation that led to a stabbing and a gunshot wound in La Crosse. Stephanie M. Baca was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Baca, Joe Anthony Vasquez, 34, Hawaiian Gardens, California, told police that Baca forced her way into his car as it was leaving a Motel 6 in La Crosse. Vasquez said Baca was “freaking out” and began punching him and hitting him. During the assault, he said Baca slashed him in the neck with a six-inch-long kitchen knife.

Vasquez said he responded by firing a gun toward Baca in self-defense. The criminal complaint filed against Vasquez says a round struck Baca in the foot.

Baca also allegedly assaulted a woman in the vehicle by pulling her hair and striking her in the face with a closed fist. The woman had visible bruises on her face, according to the complaint.

Both of Baca’s alleged victims were treated in a local emergency room. The laceration on Vasquez’s neck required several inches to close.

Vasquez faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/use of a weapon and possession of a firearm in violation of a court injunction, misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and violating a restraining order and two citations for hit-and-run/unattended vehicle. He was released from jail June 14 on a $10,000 signature bond. His next court date is a July 15 pre-trial conference.

Baca is free on a signature bond.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

