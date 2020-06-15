Second La Crosse man charged in May robbery of stimulus check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A second man was charged Monday in connection with the May 6 robbery of a woman’s government stimulus money.

Joshua Q. Schyvinck, 29, La Crosse, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with armed robbery as a party to a crime and battery or threat to a witness.

Caleb Crocker, 22, La Crosse, was charged with armed robbery, battery and felony bail jumping May 11 in connection with the same incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went to Walmart in Onalaska to cash her check May 6, and Schyvinck, Crocker and another person followed her there and back, helped bring in her groceries and hung out at her home.

Schyvinck accused the woman’s boyfriend of having a stolen necklace, and the two started to fight, with Schyvinck punching the other man. Crocker is accused of hitting the boyfriend in the head with a pistol, according to the complaint. Crocker demanded the money, and the woman handed it over.

At the time of the incident, Crocker was out on bond after he was charged last year with strangulation and suffocation and battery.