 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man accused in La Crosse drug sting
0 comments

Second man accused in La Crosse drug sting

{{featured_button_text}}
judge court gavel
iSTOCK

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a second person who was allegedly part of a Feb. 7, 2020, drug sting in La Crosse.

Willie McCoy, 28, La Crosse, faces a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

According to the complaint, McCoy was with Vernell A. Wilson, 42, La Crosse, when the two sold 4.4 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $375.

Wilson was also charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. He was arrested Jan. 8 and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

McCoy has an initial court appearance set for March 16.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News