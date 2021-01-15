Second man accused in La Crosse drug sting

A criminal complaint has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a second person who was allegedly part of a Feb. 7, 2020, drug sting in La Crosse.

Willie McCoy, 28, La Crosse, faces a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

According to the complaint, McCoy was with Vernell A. Wilson, 42, La Crosse, when the two sold 4.4 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant for $375.

Wilson was also charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. He was arrested Jan. 8 and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

McCoy has an initial court appearance set for March 16.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.