Second man charged in La Crosse drug buy

Police are seeking a second suspect link to a controlled drug buy last year.

Raymond J. Bolstad, 54, La Crosse, was charged Friday in a La Crosse County Circuit with a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with a intent to deliver. Judge Gloria Doyle issued a warrant for his arrest Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, police used a confidential informant Aug. 24, 2021, to purchase 15.7 grams of methamphetamine from Bolstad and Antrell R. Thomas.

Thomas was arrested a short time after the controlled buy and was charged with other drug crimes. He was charged with his role in the buy with Bolstad Oct. 5 and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is a Nov. 16 calendar call.

Bolstad also has an open drug case in Crawford County, where’s charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He was released from the Crawford County Jail in January after posting a $2,500 cash bond.