A second man was charged Friday in connection with an armed robbery last month on La Crosse’s North Side.

Audie C. Benford-Murphy, 27, La Crosse, appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was identified through social media as the second man who stole guns and electronics during an Oct. 1 home invasion, along with George L. Goins, 37.

According to the complaint, Goins and Benford-Murphy entered the home on the 500 block of Caledonia Street after the resident got home at about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1. The woman walked through the home, went into her bedroom and looked in the mirror to find the two men coming toward her.

Audie C. Benford-Murphy

Benford-Murphy
George Goins mug

Goins

Goins and Benford-Murphy pointed a revolver at her and rummaged through her belongings, taking a revolver, a .22-calibre rifle and a 9-millimeter handgun, as well as ammunition, the woman’s phone and a computer, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was able to use Facebook to identify Benford-Murphy from photos taken by her home security system. A police officer recognized Goins from the same system.

Benford-Murphy was convicted Wednesday of battery by prison and sentenced to five years in prison and two years on extended supervision. Judge Gloria Doyle granted a signature bond in his latest case, noting that he won’t be out on the streets due to that conviction.

Goins remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond ordered last month by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

Jourdan Vian

Jourdan Vian

