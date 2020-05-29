Second man charged with killing La Crosse 18-year-old last November on the North Side

Hall had been feuding with the Thompson family, according to the complaint, and the Thompsons said they wanted to fight Hall and his friends, then mentioned bringing a gun. A witness told police, “I know we all planned a fight or something. … I don’t condone killing and stuff,” according to the complaint.

Odell Thompson has been in custody since April, when he was accused of strangling and raping a La Crosse woman. He faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a witness using force and second-degree sexual assault using force in connection with the April 3 incident.

Odell Thompson went to a La Crosse woman’s apartment strangled her several times over the night, raped her, then asked her not to call the police, according to the complaint. He was out on probation at the time and is scheduled for a probation revocation hearing Tuesday.

“I don’t think he’s going to be released any time soon, but in this case, given the seriousness of the charge and the penalty that he’s facing, I think $100,000 would be appropriate,” said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

Judge Todd Bjerke agreed cash was appropriate for bond, but set it for $50,000, noting that Thompson was not the one accused of pulling the trigger.