 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Second meth suspects claims no knowledge that drug was being transported

  • Updated
  • 0

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

A second defendant in a La Crosse County drug bust has claimed no knowledge about a substantial amount of methamphetamine found by police during a Jan. 20 traffic stop.

Armando Lara-Nieto, 49, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, pleaded not guilty Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court to a single felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Judge Scott Horne accepted the plea and found probable cause to forward the case to trial.

Lara-Nieto was arrested, along with Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, Hudson, and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, after police reportedly found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine in their possession during a traffic stop on Interstate 90.

Flores Sauceda and Lara Plancarte also face the intent to deliver charges.

La Crosse Police Department drug investigator James Mancuso testified that Lara-Nieto told him he was unaware illegal drugs were being stashed inside a backpack that police found in the vehicle's trunk.

People are also reading…

"He just said his friend needed a ride to meet a friend in La Crosse," Mancuso said.

A day earlier, Flores Sauceda's attorney made a similar argument during his preliminary hearing.

Under questioning by Lara-Nieto's attorney, Brian Severson, Mancuso said there was no other evidence linking Lara-Nieto to the drugs other than his presence in the vehicle.

Mancuso testified that police were conducting surveillance on northside La Crosse hotels when they observed a vehicle operated by Lara-Nieto making suspiciously long stops without anyone exiting. The vehicle was later pulled over by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer for an illegally tinted windshield.

Lara-Nieto is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Also on Friday, Lara Plancarte stood mute during an arraignment. Horne entered a not guilty plea on Lara Plancarte's behalf.

Lara Plancarte, who recently completed a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

Flores Sauceda was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond. He was arrested by Hudson police on drug charges Feb. 7 and is being held in the St. Croix County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Armando Lara Nieto

Lara Nieto
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida poised to limit abortions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News