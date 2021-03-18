Second Minnesota resident charged with intent to deliver cocaine

A criminal complaint has been filed against a second person accused of dealing cocaine after a Jan. 21 traffic stop in La Crosse County. Tralana Madlock-Hitchcock, 25, Waseca, Minnesota, faces one felony count of possession with cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the complaint, Madlock-Hitchcock was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90 near Bangor. The complaint says police searched the vehicle and found 85.3 grams of cocaine, a marijuana shake and $4,400 in cash. Madlock-Hitchcock told police she knew nothing about the drugs found in the vehicle.

The driver, 31-year-old Reginald Ronald Gales of Waseca, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana, both felonies.

Both Gales and Madlock-Hitchcock have initial appearances in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for April 1.

