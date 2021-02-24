Second person arrested in Feb. 10 La Crosse drug bust

Police have made a second arrest pursuant to a Feb. 10 drug bust in La Crosse.

Keyona R. Banks, 30, La Crosse was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana and possession of LSD, all felonies. She was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Banks wasn’t home at the time of the bust. The complaint says she avoided police contact and didn’t turn herself in until an arrest warrant was issued Feb. 19.

Police arrested 38-year-old Paradise Jackson shortly after the bust. The complaint describes a Feb. 10 jail phone call when Jackson told Banks that police were executing a search warrant at their 1308 Mississippi St. residence. Banks reportedly asked Jackson if she should turn herself in, and Jackson advised against it. He told her to find out what’s going on and contact a lawyer.

The search allegedly found:

15.1 grams of suspected ecstasy.

Four chocolate bars of psilocybin mushrooms found in the freezer.

28.7 grams of marijuana.

Multiple sandwich baggies with white residue.

Three digital scales.