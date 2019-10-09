A second person has been charged in connection with a September robbery in which three guns were stolen, allegedly to trade for drugs.
Carlton L. Jack, 45, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday with burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of theft of a firearm, all as a party to a crime.
George was charged Sept. 20 with burglary of a building, three counts of theft of a firearm, felony bail jumping and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, all as a repeat offender.
George, 33, told police she had planned the burglary for three weeks with her accomplices after she told them about a “sugar daddy” she had been seeing, according to the complaint. While the victim was out of town, they went to the home and took a 12-gauge shotgun, two pistols, a thermal imaging scope, a wallet and two watches, as well as some clothes and boots.
George was seen on surveillance at several stores using the man’s cards to purchase items, according to the complaint.
A man identified Jack as the person who tried to trade a shotgun for drugs in September. He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.
Phillip Hughes
Phillip A. Hughes, 33, Brownsville, Minn., was charged Oct. 9 with stalking. Hughes went to a woman’s house Sept. 22 and 24 after she made it clear she did not want to see him, according to the complaint.
Donald Greeno
Donald F. Greeno, 61, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 9 with six counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of theft of movable property, all as a repeat offender. Greeno violated terms of his bond when he stole a ladder Monday and siding from a construction site Tuesday, according to the complaint.
Martin Curlee
Martin W. Curlee, 38, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 9 with felon in possession of a firearm as a repeat offender. Curlee had a gun Oct. 8 on the 400 block of Adams Street, despite being a convicted felon, according to the complaint.
Tyrone Schara
Tyrone K. Schara, 39, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 9 with retail theft, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Schara violated conditions of his bond forbidding new crime Tuesday when he stole a Mountain Dew and gum from Festival Foods, according to the complaint. Police say he also tried to walk away from an officer and pulled a knife out of his pocket.
Justin Blum
Justin A. Blum, 42, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with being a fugitive. Blum is wanted on a probation violation in Dodge County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Edward Foster
Edward C. Foster, 45, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Foster violated terms of a previous bond Oct. 3 when he stole a woman’s wallet at a La Crosse bar, according to the complaint.
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, all as a repeat offender. Yang had several pipes, meth, marijuana and 23 yellow Gabapentin pills in a bag Sept. 30 while he was the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Rebekka J. Ames
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Dillon Heiller
Dillon M. Heiller, 36, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 8 with being a fugitive. Heiller is wanted in Houston County, Minn., for failing to appear for a sentence hearing, according to the complaint.
Taylor Ludwig
Taylor A. Ludwig, 28, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of narcotic drugs, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ludwig was pulled over Oct. 7 for driving after her license was revoked, had heroin and needles in her car and failed to install a required ignition interlock device, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Tristen Landers
Tristen R. Landers, 31, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Landers violated terms of a previous bond Oct. 8 when she lied to officers about her name and had meth and a pipe during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Marci Johnson
Marci L. Johnson, 32, Trempealeau, was charged Oct. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson had meth, cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia in her car Oct. 7 when she was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign, according to the complaint.
Demetrius Partee
Demetrius S. Partee, 38, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with felony bail jumping. Partee violated a bond condition forbidding contact with a woman at 12:42 a.m. Monday when she gave him a ride, according to the complaint.
Devon Yang
Devon P. Yang, 22, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with felony bail jumping and possession of THC. Yang was a passenger in a vehicle early Oct. 7, which was pulled over for operating without tail lights, and admitted that bags containing .6 and .7 grams marijuana in the cup holder was his, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 31, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. Xiong ran from a car that was pulled over at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in Holmen, lied to an officer about his name and had .79 grams of meth in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Debra White
Debra M. White, 58, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 7 with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. White violated terms of a previous bond forbidding her to consume alcohol or commit new crimes when she drank alcohol Oct. 5 and kicked toward a man, hitting his dog instead, according to the complaint.
Bridget Schlicht
Bridget L. Schlicht, 31, Viroqua, was charged Oct. 4 with possession of narcotics, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schlicht had heroin, marijuana and needles in her hotel room Oct. 4, according to the complaint.
Alexis Pickett
Alexis K. Pickett, 21, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 4 with burglary as a party to a crime, possession of narcotics, resisting an officer, misdemeanor battery, two counts misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Pickett and a juvenile entered into a home Sept. 26 at the 200 block of South Eighth Street and took clothes and a computer and resisted arrest when she was taken into custody, according to the complaint. She also followed a man Sept. 23 and hit him several times, then threw his phone, according to the complaint. The incidents violated a previous bond which forbade her from committing new crimes.
Donald Lee Jr
Donald Lee Jr., 51, Onalaska, was charged Oct. 3 with being a fugitive. Lee is wanted Peoria County, Ill., on charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the complaint.
Andre Robinson
Andre L. Robinson Jr., 22, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card as party to a crime, and misdemeanor bail jumping. Robinson and a juvenile used a woman’s credit card to spend $1,388.30 at several different La Crosse area, according to the complaint.
Jamie Kaiser
Jamie Kansier, 37, no permanent address, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft, both as a repeat offender. Kansier was identified as a man seen on video stealing a bike Oct. 1 from Longfellow Middle School, according to the complaint.
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Breanna M. Dvorak, 33, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Dvorak was out on bond when she stole three cameras from Target Sept. 28 and has marijuana and drug paraphernalia when she was arrested Oct. 2, according to the complaint.
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Dante Clayton, 23, of La Crosse was charged Oct. 3 with delivery of heroin and conspiracy to commit delivery of heroin, both as a repeat offender. Clayton sold 4.4 grams of heroin to a confidential informant June 21, 2018, according to the complaint.
Tyler Muller
Tyler M. Muller, 24, Viroqua, was charged Oct. 2 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. Muller had 0.2 grams each of meth and heroin, a meth pipe and 2.25 pounds of horse supplement used for imitate meth when he was arrested Sept. 30 after an argument with a woman in a La Crosse Kwik Trip, according to the complaint.
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, was charged Oct. 1 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Peterson stole two pairs of shoes valued at $210 from Rogan’s Shoes in Onalaska while out on bond forbidding him from committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
