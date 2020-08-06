Second person charged with dealing meth out of La Crosse home

A Twin Cities woman is facing felony charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court after she was accused of dealing drugs out of a La Crosse home along with her boyfriend.
Pader Yang, 30, St. Paul, Minn., was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime, as well as felony bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint, Yang and her boyfriend, Kong Vang, 30, were selling methamphetamine July 15 out of his apartment on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South.
Police received an anonymous tip that Vang, who was released from prison in October after he was convicted of dealing meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, were selling meth, according to the report. Investigators used surveillance at the address Wednesday, noting indicators of drug activity, as well as other people convicted of drug activity. According to the report, Vang was also ordered not to have contact with Yang as a condition of his parole.
Police searched the home and found 279.9 grams of meth, 266 grams of marijuana, six firearms and more than $14,500 in cash, according to the complaint. The total street value of the meth seized is $10,000, police say, and two of the six weapons had defaced serial numbers.
Vang was taken into custody without incident. Yang was arrested and allowed to sign a signature bond to take care of a child at the residence.
Vang was charged July 17 with second-offense possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, second-offense maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.
Because he has a previous conviction for felon in possession of a firearm, Vang faces a minimum of four years initial confinement if convicted of the same charge again. He faces up to 14 years in prison for each weapons charge and up to 50 years for delivering meth.
In a separate case, Yang was charged with two counts of attempted felony bail jumping and retail theft. According to that complaint, Yang attempted to steal items from Walmart by scamming the self-checkout.
Yang did not scan $147.41-worth of items and attempted to leave the store, according to the complaint. Yang apologized and told police she was just in a hurry and short on funds, according to the complaint.
Police say Yang allowed them to search her purse for identification and they noted a trio of $100 bills inside, according to the complaint.
Her initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19.
Sean Strabley
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Semaj K. Hunter
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina Rodriguez
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Ray Welcome
Derrick Menara
Erik Rasmussen
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
John Langteau
