You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second person charged with dealing meth out of La Crosse home
0 comments
alert top story

Second person charged with dealing meth out of La Crosse home

{{featured_button_text}}

A Twin Cities woman is facing felony charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court after she was accused of dealing drugs out of a La Crosse home along with her boyfriend.

Pader Yang

Pader Yang

Pader Yang, 30, St. Paul, Minn., was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime, as well as felony bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Kong Vang

Vang

According to the criminal complaint, Yang and her boyfriend, Kong Vang, 30, were selling methamphetamine July 15 out of his apartment on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Police received an anonymous tip that Vang, who was released from prison in October after he was convicted of dealing meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, were selling meth, according to the report. Investigators used surveillance at the address Wednesday, noting indicators of drug activity, as well as other people convicted of drug activity. According to the report, Vang was also ordered not to have contact with Yang as a condition of his parole.

Police searched the home and found 279.9 grams of meth, 266 grams of marijuana, six firearms and more than $14,500 in cash, according to the complaint. The total street value of the meth seized is $10,000, police say, and two of the six weapons had defaced serial numbers.

Vang was taken into custody without incident. Yang was arrested and allowed to sign a signature bond to take care of a child at the residence.

Vang was charged July 17 with second-offense possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, second-offense maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Because he has a previous conviction for felon in possession of a firearm, Vang faces a minimum of four years initial confinement if convicted of the same charge again. He faces up to 14 years in prison for each weapons charge and up to 50 years for delivering meth.

In a separate case, Yang was charged with two counts of attempted felony bail jumping and retail theft. According to that complaint, Yang attempted to steal items from Walmart by scamming the self-checkout.

Yang did not scan $147.41-worth of items and attempted to leave the store, according to the complaint. Yang apologized and told police she was just in a hurry and short on funds, according to the complaint.

Police say Yang allowed them to search her purse for identification and they noted a trio of $100 bills inside, according to the complaint.

Her initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19.

+4 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News