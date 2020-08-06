Second person charged with dealing meth out of La Crosse home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Twin Cities woman is facing felony charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court after she was accused of dealing drugs out of a La Crosse home along with her boyfriend.

Pader Yang, 30, St. Paul, Minn., was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver more than 50 grams of amphetamines, possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a party to a crime, as well as felony bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

According to the criminal complaint, Yang and her boyfriend, Kong Vang, 30, were selling methamphetamine July 15 out of his apartment on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South.

Police received an anonymous tip that Vang, who was released from prison in October after he was convicted of dealing meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm, were selling meth, according to the report. Investigators used surveillance at the address Wednesday, noting indicators of drug activity, as well as other people convicted of drug activity. According to the report, Vang was also ordered not to have contact with Yang as a condition of his parole.