Second suspect arrested in La Crosse homicide

A second suspect has been taken into custody for the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox in La Crosse. Nelson D. Brown, 26, Rockford, Illinois, was arrested Nov. 25 by U.S. Marshals in Mesa, Arizona.
A criminal complaint was filed March 4 against Brown in La Crosse County Circuit Court. He faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.
Knox died of a single gunshot wound to the chest during an after-bar party on Rose Street. According to a witness at the scene, Brown discharged the firearm after being signaled by Karvel T. Freeman, 35, Madison.
Freeman was arrested March 9 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was released from the La Crosse County Jail Aug. 12 after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
Freeman has requested a jury trial. Jury selection is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2023, with the trial to begin the following day.
