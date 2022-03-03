Second suspect in La Crosse meth bust faces trial

The second of three defendants in a major methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County has been bound over for trial.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne found probable cause to advance the case of Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, Hudson, during a preliminary hearing Thursday. He faces a single felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Flores Sauceda appeared remotely from the St. Croix County Jail, where he's being held after his Feb. 7 arrest for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Both are felonies.

Flores Sauceda, who pleaded not guilty, was arrested Jan. 20 in La Crosse, along with Armando Lara Nieto, 49, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, after La Crosse police reportedly found nearly 11 pounds of methamphetamine in their possession.

Attorney Chris Zachar represented Flores Sauceda. During questioning of La Crosse Police Department drug investigator James Mancuso, Zachar said Flores Sauceda was unaware that drugs were inside the vehicle. He said Flores Sauceda had only recently met Lara Plancarte, who had served a nine-year federal prison sentence for drug trafficking and had recently returned from Mexico after being deported.

Mancuso testified that police officers were conducting surveillance on northside La Crosse hotels where suspected drug activity was taking place and that a vehicle driven by Lara Nieto was making long, suspicious stops at a hotel and fast food restaurant. Mancuso said the vehicle was later pulled over by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer on Interstate 90 for an illegally tinted windshield. He said Lara Nieto "looked like he saw a ghost" after making eye contact with the officer.

Mancuso said Flores Sauceda denied knowing about the drugs but that Lara Plancarte told police that "everybody knew why they were coming to La Crosse." Under questioning from Zachar, Mancuso testified that Lara Plancarte sought leniency for implicating the other two.

Zachar asked Mancuso whether Flores Sauceda's fingerprints or DNA were linked to the drugs seized. Mancuso said that has yet to be determined.

Mancuso, under questioning from assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz, gave details of Flores Sauceda's Feb. 7 arrest in Hudson. Mancuso said 297 grams (10.5 ounces) were found in the apartment where Flores Sauceda lived. Zachar questioned Mancuso about the location of the drugs and got Mancuso to confirm that no drugs or cash were found in Flores Sauceda's bedroom.

Flores Sauceda is being in the St. Croix County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He has an arraignment in St. Croix County set for March 10.

Flores Sauceda was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $25,000 cash bond. Zachar said he will move to have the bond returned to the family members who posted it.

"Multiple family members put a lot on the line for this bond," Zachar said.

Lara Plancarte was bound over for trial during a Feb. 25 preliminary hearing and has an arraignment set for March 4. Lara Nieto's preliminary hearing is also scheduled for March 4.

