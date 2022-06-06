Self-defense argument raised in May 22 fatal shooting in La Crosse

An attorney representing a man accused in a May 22 shooting that killed a La Crosse Logan High School student said Monday that his client acted in self-defense.

Sage Hicke, 18, Ontario, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Hicke was also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.

Hicke's attorney, Andrew Martinez, said his client "has a strong self-defense" case and asked Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke to set bail at $10,000, considerably less than the $100,000 requested by assistant county District Attorney Jessica Skemp.

"There is the possibility of significant mitigation in this case," Martinez said. "The altercation began when the decedent struck Mr. Hicke with a gun."

Martinez said Hicke voluntarily turned himself in, has no prior convictions and no significant ties outside the La Crosse area.

Bjerke set bail at $50,000. He agreed that "there may be some mitigation factors," but said significant cash was still justified.

"Obviously, going to a gunfight with a gun sets you up for these types of things to happen," Bjerke said.

Skemp argued that the possibility of a life sentence without parole gives Hicke an incentive to flee. She said Hicke was "hiding out," possibly out of state, until he turned himself in Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a "shots fired" call around 1:30 a.m. at 1900 S. Seventh St. and found Vondrashek lying in the driveway. Police checked Vondrashek for a pulse but couldn't detect one. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police found a firearm on the ground near Vondrashek, but police don't believe it was the weapon that killed him. Among evidence collected at the scene:

A Kel-Tech 200 firearm with a 34-round magazine containing 32 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber.

Seven Hornady 9 mm shell casings.

Two S&B 9 mm shell casings.

An intact bullet without a casing found underneath Vondrashek's body.

A canvass of the area discovered two bullet holes — one that struck a garage and one that hit a garbage container.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses and determined that Hicke and Vondrashek were on opposite sides of an argument that had broken out on social media between two groups of people. Vondrashek and Jackson Greengrass, 17, La Crosse, learned the location of the other group, drove to the South Seventh Street address, exited their vehicle and waited outside. Hicke exited the apartment, and a confrontation occurred between Hicke, Greengrass, and Vondrashek.

Police interviewed witnesses who corroborated Hicke's claim that Vondrashek attacked him with a weapon. The first witness said Vondrashek was carrying a shotgun, approached Hicke and said, "Sage, is that you?" The witness said Vondrashek ran toward Hicke and struck him in the back of the head.

The witness said Vondrashek attempted to fire the shotgun but couldn't get it to work. The witness said Greengrass fired a weapon toward Hicke, who then fired multiple rounds at both Vondrashek and Greengrass.

A second witness said that Vondrashek "pistol-whipped" Hicke prior to the fatal shooting.

Another witness told police that Hicke appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant. The witness described Hicke as "jumpy or "touchy" and that he was "wide eyeing" everyone. The witness also saw Hicke brandish a gun several times before the shooting.

After the shooting, the witness said Hicke returned to the apartment and said, "I think I just killed him." The witness said Hicke attempted to pass off the gun in the hallway of the apartment but couldn't get anyone to take it.

The witness said there were no visible signs of injury to Hicke's face.

Another witness told police that Hicke and Greengrass appeared to have a long-standing feud because "Sage is the one who shot up Jackson's house."

Hicke's next court appearance is a June 14 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.