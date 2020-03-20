Semi strikes La Crosse County deputy's vehicle along Interstate 90

Nobody was injured when a semi rear-ended a La Crosse County Sheriff's vehicle Thursday on Interstate 90.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper and a La Crosse County deputy were assisting with a crash about 6 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 20 near the La Crosse and Monroe county line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A deputy was blocking the left lane with his squad car next to the trooper, with emergency lights activated, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. A second La Crosse County deputy was parked some distance behind the first deputy and trooper to provide traffic advance warning.

The driver of the semi was unable to stop for the slowed traffic, changed into the left lane and rear-ended the first deputy's squad, according to the state patrol. The deputy was not in his squad at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol motor carrier inspector.

According to the State Patrol, there have been 2,391 traffic convictions for violating the move-over law during the past three years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0