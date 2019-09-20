Several individuals were injured Thursday evening when a horse and buggy was struck by a car in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at 5:40 p.m. to the crash on Hwy. 10, near McGower Road in the Town of Cleveland, with multiple callers reporting several children injured, according to a release from Sheriff Duane Waldera.
The vehicle, solely occupied by the driver, was traveling west on Hwy. 10 when it rear-ended the buggy, which was occupied by one adult female and four young children, according to Jackson County deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All occupants of the buggy were medically transported to area hospitals for injuries. Officials closed Hwy. 10 for two hours after the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
Assisting at the scene were Fairchild First Responders and Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance, Black River Falls EMS, Osseo First Responders, Mayo Ambulance and Life-Link Helicopter.
The crash is under investigation, and while no names or other details were released the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in its release issued a reminder to drivers "of the importance of your full attention while driving a motor vehicle. Distractions do not simply refer to texting or using a cellphone behind the wheel. Other actions like eating and searching for items underneath a seat may also distract a driver from the road."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.