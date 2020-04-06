You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sexual assault charge dismissed against retired La Crosse priest
0 comments
alert top story

Sexual assault charge dismissed against retired La Crosse priest

{{featured_button_text}}
Bernard McGarty

McGarty

Misdemeanor sexual assault charges against a retired priest of the Diocese of La Crosse were dismissed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Msgr. Bernard McGarty, 95, was charged in June 2019 with fourth-degree sexual assault.

A library security worker reported McGarty to police May 15 of last year after a victim came forward regarding an incident that occurred after library closing hours on May 11. The victim stated a man, who identified himself as Bill, took her arm and placed it on his genitals, according to the criminal complaint.

Charges were dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion Monday with La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke citing McGarty’s poor health and the delay in criminal trials due to the coronavirus.

+37 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News