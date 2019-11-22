{{featured_button_text}}

Shavonte Thompson will face a first-degree intentional homicide charge when he is found, according to the criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The complaint reveals more details in the death of Javier Hall, 18, who was shot Nov. 2 on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue and died later that evening. The cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Thompson, 27, who is also known by the nickname “Nug,” had been threatening Hall and several of his friends earlier that weekend, according to the complaint. One witness said it was connected to the homicide of George Miller in 2015, and another said Thompson, the witness's cousin, had been punched at a party for an unknown reason.

Shavonte T. Thompson mug

Thompson

A witness told police Thompson and several others were on their way to a birthday party when “things got weird,” and the driver took them to go buy marijuana, according to the complaint. The witness said Thompson directed the driver to the alley in the 900 block of Copeland Avenue and said, “Stop the car.”

“Then Nug just got out of the car and I heard gunshots,” the witness said, according to the complaint.

Video of the shooting shows the vehicle entering the alley at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 2 The car vehicle stops and a man gets out, lefts his arm and shoots a gun several times. Then Hall drops to the ground.

Police were called at 9:40 p.m., and Hall was taken to the hospital.

Police are asking the community to help locate Thompson. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. You also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your smartphone.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating back to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.

Thompson, then 16, approached a 17-year-old with another teen Sept. 26, 2009, at Ninth and State streets. Thompson and the teen demanded money, then shot the victim through the right heel with a .22-caliber bullet, when then lodged in the teen’s left heel, according to court records.

In that same year he was convicted again with armed robbery with threat of force.

Thompson was also considered a suspect in the shooting of Paul Thomas Sr. and Paul Thomas Jr. in August 2015 during the weekend of deadly violence that culminated in the homicide of 17-year-old Miller, killed by Deshawn Randall.

Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”

Police have been on the lookout for Thompson after he failed to come to court for his initial appearance and Judge Gloria Doyle issued a warrant for his arrest.

+27 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in November

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.