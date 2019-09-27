La Crosse Police Capt. Shawn Kudron is the city’s new chief of police.
Kudron, a 19-year veteran of the La Crosse police department, was selected Thursday by the city of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission, which will confirm the appointment Monday.
“I am so pleased with the selection of Shawn Kudron as La Crosse’s next Chief,” Mayor Tim Kabat said. “Shawn brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, passion and vision for the chief’s role. He is an incredible leader and will help guide the best police department in the state. I look forward to working with Chief Kudron and his team in our neighborhood revitalization efforts and in making La Crosse a safe and vibrant community.”
Kudron replaces Chief Ron Tischer, who left La Crosse in July for a position in Arizona. He is head of the Investigative Services Bureau and has been active in community activities.
He received the job over two department colleagues — Capt. Jason Melby, who has 26 years in La Crosse, is head of the Professional Standards/Community Services Bureau, which is responsible for community crime prevention with community policing and educational, and Capt. Daniel Kloss, who heads the Field Services Bureau, which oversees the uniformed police officers and supervisors and is a 15-year veteran of the department.
The Police and Fire Commission issued a statement expressing how impressed commissioners were with each of the finalists.
Kudron holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Winona State University and a master of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Kudron is a graduate of the 243rd class of the FBI National Academy and holds a graduate certificate from the University of Virginia in Criminal Justice Education. He also completed the Wisconsin Public Managers Program.
Kudron and his wife, Kim, have three children.
Let's hope that this new Chief will allow the UWL Alumni Band to march at the end of the Maple Leaf parade as had been traditionally done before Chief Ron Tischer decided to move us up front because too much crime occurred when everyone stayed to watch the end of the parade. Or at least that is what we were told was his reasoning.
