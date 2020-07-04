Shed fire on St. James St. under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire early Saturday that left a shed severely damaged is being investigated by the La Crosse Fire Department.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched at 1:13 a.m. to a fire near 1332 St. James St., arriving three minutes later to find a shed -- located six feet from an apartment building -- fully in flames.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, which were confined to the shed. The shed was determined to have contained mostly rubbish, and the neighboring apartment building suffered no damage.

Tri-State Ambulance, the La Crosse Police Department and Xcel Energy assisted at the scene.

The La Crosse Fire Department fire investigators team is investigating the cause.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

