A town of Shelby man on bond for child sexual assault was back in court Friday to face accusations that he again exposed himself to a minor.

Eric T. Converse, 25, was charged with felony bail jumping, exposing genitals and lewd and lascivious behavior in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

A woman reported seeing Converse standing in his front window Sept. 18 in the town of Shelby masturbating while she was outside with three children, according to the complaint. One of the children said, “He’s at it again,” bringing Converse to the woman’s attention.

Eric T. Converse mug

Converse

The woman reported the incident to the Shelby Police Department.

Converse was out on bond for two sets of charges filed last last year. In October 2018, Converse was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. In December 2018, he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing genitals to a child, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

According to the criminal complaint, Converse exposed himself to one child and performed sex acts, sent pictures and videos exposing himself and performing sex acts via Facebook Messenger, asked for nude photos and had sex once in Converse’s car.

Converse’s attorney, Vincent Rust, asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez for a signature bond, noting that Converse doesn’t have any money to post and that he wasn’t safe in jail.

“He had to be transferred out of general population because there were threats against him,” Rust said.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Skemp argued that Converse violated his previous bond conditions, saying she believed he was a danger to the public.

“Obviously these are allegations, but it is extremely concerning,” Skemp said.

Gonzalez said she would allow Converse to be released on bond if he found a place to stay away from the victims.

“I will authorize a signature bond, but I need a verified address, and I need verification that that address is nowhere near a school or anyplace where children congregate,” Gonzalez said. “For now it’s a $5,000 cash bond with no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and GPS for house arrest.”

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.