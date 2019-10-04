A town of Shelby man on bond for child sexual assault was back in court Friday to face accusations that he again exposed himself to a minor.
Eric T. Converse, 25, was charged with felony bail jumping, exposing genitals and lewd and lascivious behavior in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
A woman reported seeing Converse standing in his front window Sept. 18 in the town of Shelby masturbating while she was outside with three children, according to the complaint. One of the children said, “He’s at it again,” bringing Converse to the woman’s attention.
The woman reported the incident to the Shelby Police Department.
Converse was out on bond for two sets of charges filed last last year. In October 2018, Converse was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. In December 2018, he was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing genitals to a child, and lewd and lascivious behavior.
According to the criminal complaint, Converse exposed himself to one child and performed sex acts, sent pictures and videos exposing himself and performing sex acts via Facebook Messenger, asked for nude photos and had sex once in Converse’s car.
Converse’s attorney, Vincent Rust, asked Judge Ramona Gonzalez for a signature bond, noting that Converse doesn’t have any money to post and that he wasn’t safe in jail.
You have free articles remaining.
“He had to be transferred out of general population because there were threats against him,” Rust said.
Assistant district attorney Jessica Skemp argued that Converse violated his previous bond conditions, saying she believed he was a danger to the public.
“Obviously these are allegations, but it is extremely concerning,” Skemp said.
Gonzalez said she would allow Converse to be released on bond if he found a place to stay away from the victims.
“I will authorize a signature bond, but I need a verified address, and I need verification that that address is nowhere near a school or anyplace where children congregate,” Gonzalez said. “For now it’s a $5,000 cash bond with no contact with anyone under the age of 18 and GPS for house arrest.”
Donald Lee Jr
Andre Robinson
Jamie Kaiser
Michaell Schilling
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Breanna Dvorak
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Dante Clayton
Tyler Muller
Wyatt Petersen
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Jesse Kirk
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …