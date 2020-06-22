Shelby woman pleads not guilty to child abuse, strangling 13-year-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 13-year-old boy had scratches and finger marks on his neck after an altercation with a woman, a La Crosse County Sheriff deputy testified Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Connie R. Abraham Lehrke, 52, town of Shelby, was bound over for trial and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf during a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Gloria Doyle.

Abraham Lehrke was charged earlier this month with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Deputy Robert Kachle testified Monday that the boy was visibly shaken when he arrived at a neighbor’s home to speak to him. The boy told Kachle Abraham Lehrke punched him 10-12 times in the head and strangled him, according to testimony.

“She put her hand and sometimes both hands just around his neck, squeezing and impeding his breathing,” Kachle said.