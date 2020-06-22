Shelby woman pleads not guilty to child abuse, strangling 13-year-old

A 13-year-old boy had scratches and finger marks on his neck after an altercation with a woman, a La Crosse County Sheriff deputy testified Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Connie R. Abraham Lehrke, 52, town of Shelby, was bound over for trial and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf during a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Gloria Doyle.
Abraham Lehrke was charged earlier this month with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm), strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deputy Robert Kachle testified Monday that the boy was visibly shaken when he arrived at a neighbor’s home to speak to him. The boy told Kachle Abraham Lehrke punched him 10-12 times in the head and strangled him, according to testimony.
“She put her hand and sometimes both hands just around his neck, squeezing and impeding his breathing,” Kachle said.
Abraham Lehrke’s attorney, Rachel Krueger, asked Kachle if there was physical injuries on the child, specifically whether or not Kachle had checked for bumps on his head after noting the scratches on his neck and chest.
“I didn’t, but he said his head was hurting,” Kachle said.
Krueger also objected to her client being bound over for trial, saying there was a lack of evidence and the child declined medical attention.
“My main concern here is that this is a 13-year-old who clearly is making some serious allegations,” Krueger said. “There were not many marks on him at all that would corroborate the physical assault that allegedly occurred.”
Doyle ruled that there was probable cause to bind Abraham Lehrke over for trial. Abraham Lehrke is out of custody on a $2,500 cash bond.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
