TOWN OF LA GRANGE — Investigators say the shooting last week that killed two people in the town of La Grange was a murder suicide.
Patrick Woods fatally shot his wife, Rhonda Woods, at 25290 Foothill Ave. the night of Dec. 12, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, and Patrick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The couple were undergoing divorce proceedings, according to the sheriff’s department.
The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.
