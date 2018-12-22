PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Authorities say a 41-year-old Muscoda man committed suicide with a bed sheet Friday in a cell at the Crawford County Jail.
According to Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick, Jeremy L. Schmitz was found dead in his jail cell at 1:11 p.m. Jailed on a child support commitment, Schmitz was found by a cellmate, who alerted jail staff. After jail staff and emergency medical staff attempted CPR, Schmitz was pronounced dead at the jail by Coroner Joe Morovits.
Schmitz had been in the jail for 14 days and hadn't indicated to staff he was having suicidal thoughts, and jail staff had interacted with Schmitz throughout the day and spoke with him minutes before the incident, according to McCullick.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, along with the Prairie du Chien Police Department. An autopsy was set for Saturday in Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.