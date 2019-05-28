Try 3 months for $3

BLACK RIVER FALLS — A 21-year-old Reedsburg, Wis., man who exchanged gunfire with law enforcement after trying to flee in a vehicle, on a bicycle and on foot is in custody.

Quentin Labansky

Labansky

Quentin D. Labansky is currently in the Jackson County Jail while the Clark County Sheriff's Office handles the investigation.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies along with the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were pursuing a vehicle that was reported stolen. The vehicle had been involved in two pursuits in Eau Claire County prior to being located in Black River Falls.

The vehicle crashed near North Eighth Street, and the driver, later identified as Labansky, fled on foot. He then entered an apartment complex where he fired several shots. According to the release, law enforcement engaged Labansky in gun fire but he fled.

Labansky then reportedly tried to gain entry into several residences and vehicles before stealing a bicycle. He then entered an occupied residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. He was confronted by law enforcement again, where a second exchange of gunfire occurred, according to the report.

Labansky was then taken into custody. There was no report of injuries, either to Labansky, members of law enforcement, or members of the public.

"This is all the information we are prepared to release at this time," the release said.

No charges have been filed.

+39 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.