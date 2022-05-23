Shooting victim identified as La Crosse Logan student

The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in La Crosse has been identified as a 15-year-old La Crosse Logan student.

The La Crosse Police Department Monday said Storm D. Vondrashek was shot multiple times shortly before 1:30 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say a second victim was shot and is recovering at a local hospital.

School Superintendent Aaron Engel sent out an email Sunday night identifying the fatal shooting victim as a student at Logan. He said additional counseling resources are being made available.

"We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of one of our Logan High School students over the weekend that occurred due to a shooting," Engel said. "Please reach out to your school counselor if your child needs additional support."

Engel also addressed potential safety concerns.

"While we have minimal safety concerns at this time, we are working closely with the La Crosse Police Department to have extra resources in place to ensure the safety of all students," Engel said.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1900 Seventh St. South. Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be a random act of violence and that the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police department at 608-782-7575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at p3tips.com/459. There is also a Crime Stoppers app that can be downloaded and used to submit a tip, or tips can be submitted online at speakup.widoj.gov.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

