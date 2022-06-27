Signature bond for man accused in La Crosse shooting in Powell Park

A 20-year-old La Crosse man accused of shooting a person Sunday in Powell Park was released on a signature bond Monday after his attorney laid out a self-defense argument.

La Crosse County Circuit Judge Todd Bjerke released Lucious Quantez McCloud on a $10,000 signature bond after he was charged with felony counts of second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon and aggravated battery. The bond condition includes house arrest with GPS monitoring, no contact with the victim and no weapons.

Zachar described the incident as “strongly consistent with that of self-defense” and that up to 20 people may have witnessed the altercation.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, officers responded to Powell Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned there was a verbal argument among several people that became physical.

During the altercation, police report that McCloud retrieved a rifle from a vehicle parked on 11th Street. He then shot a person twice, striking him in each leg. The gunshot victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Zachar said McCloud, who has no criminal history as a juvenile or adult, was a “bystander to an incident of domestic abuse by the alleged victim.” He said the gunshot victim became “physically and verbally threatening to Mr. McCloud, banging on his car, denying entrance to the driver’s side.”

Zachar acknowledged that McCloud fired the two rounds that struck the gunshot victim. Zachar said McCloud had no intention of killing the victim.

“Mr. McCloud fired twice, aiming specifically for a non-lethal area of the body,” Zachar said. “He did not fire until the alleged victim was close enough to get his hands on Mr. McCloud.”

Zachar said the gunshot victim has an extensive criminal record and is “well-known for having a reputation for violence.”

Police interviewed the gunshot victim as a local hospital, according to the criminal complaint. He told police the altercation began when he told some sort of joke that McCloud didn’t like. He said McCloud brandished a firearm but never believed the weapon would be fired. He said the incident was unprovoked and that he wanted to pursue charges.

The complaint says McCloud appeared at the lobby of the La Crosse County Law Enforcement Center around midnight to turn himself in.

Police identified the weapon as a Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle and reportedly found one of the bullets near the curb at 1028 Jackson St. Zachar told the court that McCloud’s ownership of the weapon was legal.

La Crosse District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler argued for a $10,000 cash bond. He said discharging a firearm in a public park created a significant safety hazard.

“He is facing significant penalties and is a risk to the community,” Tyler said.

McCloud faces up to 27 years in prison if convicted on both counts. His next court appearance is a July 20 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

