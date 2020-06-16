You are the owner of this article.
Signature bond set for Holmen woman charged with hit-and-run murder of husband
Signature bond set for Holmen woman charged with hit-and-run murder of husband

A 50-year-old Holmen woman who was charged last week with killing her husband outside their home during a 2019 hit-and-run made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, where $50,000 bond was set.

A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set for Lori Ann Phillips, who is being charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but a signature bond was set with the condition of no-contact with the family of her deceased husband.

Judge Gloria Doyle gave Phillips two weeks to find counsel so that a preliminary hearing date could be set.

Her spouse, Mark Phillips, 48, was found frozen to the ground and covered in snow in a snowbank alongside the couple's driveway after she drove away in a truck on the morning of Feb. 23, 2019.

The night before, the couple had gotten into an argument over allegations of an affair, which became violent, the criminal complaint said. Lori Ann Phillips said that the two were arguing near their vehicle when she drove off with the passenger door open.

She returned later in the night, but slept on the couch, assuming Mark was asleep upstairs. In the morning, she discovered he was not upstairs, and searched the home and garage before spotting Mark in the snowbank, according to the complaint.

The autopsy report listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, and that the manner of death was undetermined.

