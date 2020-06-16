Signature bond set for Holmen woman charged with hit-and-run murder of husband

A 50-year-old Holmen woman who was charged last week with killing her husband outside their home during a 2019 hit-and-run made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, where $50,000 bond was set.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set for Lori Ann Phillips, who is being charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but a signature bond was set with the condition of no-contact with the family of her deceased husband.
Judge Gloria Doyle gave Phillips two weeks to find counsel so that a preliminary hearing date could be set.
Her spouse, Mark Phillips, 48, was found frozen to the ground and covered in snow in a snowbank alongside the couple's driveway after she drove away in a truck on the morning of Feb. 23, 2019.
The night before, the couple had gotten into an argument over allegations of an affair, which became violent, the criminal complaint said. Lori Ann Phillips said that the two were arguing near their vehicle when she drove off with the passenger door open.
She returned later in the night, but slept on the couch, assuming Mark was asleep upstairs. In the morning, she discovered he was not upstairs, and searched the home and garage before spotting Mark in the snowbank, according to the complaint.
The autopsy report listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, and that the manner of death was undetermined.
Demetrius Partee
Kevin Harkness
Kabian Coleman
Kymberly C. Cole
Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Joshua Kletzke
Derrick Menara
Chad Kowalke
Jacob Olsen
Damien S. Reinsvold
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Cornal Wright
Conner Hanson
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Robin Henderson
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
