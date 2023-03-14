Discarded smoking material is being blamed for a March 13 fire in La Crosse.
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, units were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. to 1617 Jackson Street, where crews found smoke coming from the rear of a two-story residential duplex.
Firefighters arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of the call and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the room where it started.
All residents had safely evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. Two dogs remained inside the structure. Crews were able to remove the animals unharmed.
The structure sustained minor smoke and fire damage, and no residents were displaced.
Newly listed homes for sale in the La Crosse area
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $225,000
Nicely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath southside home. Located in a wonderful quiet neighborhood, this cute home features a beautifully styled kitchen with a large dining island, and a fully finished basement with nice touches throughout. 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the main level and a 3rd bedroom and bath in the lower level. A 4th (non-conforming) finished room in the lower level as well as a family room. Large back yard for family entertainment. The property also features a large 2 car garage. Updated electrical, plumbing, furnace, on-demand water heater as well as new septic lines from the house to the street. New furnace.Conveniently located close to everything.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $325,000
Country 3 bedroom 2 bath farm home on nearly 13 acres!!! Located just minutes from Melrose, Mindoro and West Salem and a short drive from Holmen, this wonderful country setting features an updated three bedroom farm home with a large covered porch and newer three car garage. 4 acres of tillable property with 6 acres of wooded land. A Hobbyist dream. A large barn with lots of room for all your needs. Bring your chickens, goats, horses and llamas!!Do your best to locate the hidden windmill. An amazing peaceful setting. Once the location of a public Dancehall, this property carries lots of history and memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $312,000
This beautiful and conveniently located 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome is located within a planned urban development (PUD) and has all the benefits of a condo including snow removal and lawn care. The main level features a spacious open concept kitchen with an island, dining and living room with a stone fireplace as well as a half bath and laundry. Upstairs you'll find three roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the family room and have additional space to host guests with a private guest bedroom and full bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900
Are you looking to get started in the rental business or perhaps a renovation project? Here is your opportunity to get your hands on this affordable fixer in a great, central part of town. Just a short distance from grocery stores, convenience stores and parks. New flat roof last year! Finish off the basement and add another 500 sq. feet to the finished space of this property! Full bathroom in the lower level too. Convert the bonus space off the dining into a garage or additional family space. Build some sweat equity with this property or start your passive income portfolio today!
3 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $250,000
Welcome to this charming 1946 home with a private porch surrounded by lush greenery, a bright and sparkling new kitchen, and ample storage throughout. Enjoy the elegance of original glass doorknobs and the unique character of each bedroom's extra-large closets. The fenced-in backyard provides the perfect place to relax and enjoy the passing seasons. Come and experience the magic of this home and its rich history for yourself! HSA Home warranty Included!
4 Bedroom Home in Gale - $484,900
Located at the end of a cul-de-sac & perched up on a hill w/amazing southern views sits this spacious walk-out ranch (2021 build) w/ample yard space (apprx 2.63 acres)! Enjoy the comforts of a newer home without the costs & stress of building! This home offers flexible living arrangements w/an open concept great room, spacious kitchen (WIP, quartz tops, appl incld), 3 - 4 bedrooms on the main floor, convenient laundry/mudroom, w/zero entry to the attached garage! You'll love the views from the front covered front porch overlooking the valley views! The walk-out lower level features a family, flex space/rec room, a wet bar, a 3/4 bath, additional bedroom(s), & great storage space! Addt'l features include: LVP throughout (except stairs to LL), appl incld, & a separate buildable lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $434,900
RECENTLY COMPLETED - Unique single-family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've ever wanted to build a new home but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The featured unit is the ''AVERY'' model, a unique Bungalow Style home with a semi-private backyard setting. Features include a spacious W/I pantry, gas fireplace, covered patio & front porch, separate laundry & mudroom. The developers have devised MULTIPLE VERSITAL FLOOR PLANS FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! The exterior finishes for this unit have been identified. Call for details! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,900
TO BE BUILT - PRICE LEADER FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION SINGLE FAMILY/DETACHED HOME IN HOLMEN! The featured home is the ''LIVINGSTON'' model, which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor, 3 car garage, walk-in panty, and quartz countertops in the kitchen! If you have ever wanted to build a new single family home and want to avoid a twin home, here is your opportunity to build on a budget. Do you need 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms...no problem! This house could be completed for $409,900. There is still time to select the finishes within the developer's predetermined finish packages. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages. Call today for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $449,900
TO BE BUILT - Introducing the ''DELANEY'' floor plan in King's Bluff Estates! This contemporary 2-story home is sure to impress featuring 9' ceilings on the main floor with an open concept living/kitchen/dining room. You'll find quartz tops in the kitchen as well as a spacious walk-in pantry, gas fireplace in the living room and a convenient half-bath off of the mudroom. The upper level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (master/primary bath with tiled shower surround), and a convenient laundry room with a window for ventilation and natural light. The lower level offers the potential to add a future family room, the 4th bedroom and 3rd bathroom. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS CAN BE BUILT. Call for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.
4 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $235,000
Charming Cape Cod with views of the bluffs and located right on the bike trail. Everything you need on the main floor. Enter into the spacious living room with hardwood floors, flowing into a gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, custom Amish cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances. Cozy back family room includes a fireplace for relaxing after dinner. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom round out the main. Upstairs offers two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Newer furnace and water heater and beaver water system with transferable warranty. Striking exterior features newer siding, triple pane windows and central air, as well as a lush backyard with new privacy fence, storage shed and parking space off the alley.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.