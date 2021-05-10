South Side garage fire Sunday night causes heavy smoke and moderate fire damage

Fire crews responded to a garage fire on La Crosse's South Side Sunday evening, officials reported, and it was put out with no casualties or injuries.

The La Crosse Fire Department arrived to a small, two-car detached garage at 1251 Farnam St. a little before 7 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the garage and made an "interior attack" and controlled the fire "quickly," the department said in a statement.

"The fire was contained to a corner of the garage on the ground level with little extension into the attic area," the statement said.

There were no injuries reported, and the building suffered heavy smoke and moderate fire damage, officials said.

Crews arrived on scene within about four minutes, and a total of eight apparatus and 17 LCFD personnel were on hand, with assistance from Xcel Energy and Holmen Fire Department.

There was no reported cause of the fire as of Sunday evening, and it is still under investigation by the LCFD Fire Investigators.

