{{featured_button_text}}

A Sparta man faces felony child abuse charges after he punched two young volunteers at a haunted house attraction Friday night, police say.

Irwin Q. Dykes, 23, was scheduled to appear Monday in Monroe County Court.

Sparta police referred six charges against Dykes: two counts of child abuse and one count each of disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Irwin Dykes

Dykes

The child abuse counts are Class H felonies, punishable by up to six years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

According to police:

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the House of Shadows in Sparta, where witnesses said an intoxicated man, later identified as Dykes, was assaulting volunteers.

Dykes talked about punching volunteers before and after his pass through the haunted house, witnesses said. He is accused of punching a pair of volunteers, a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old, injuring each.

Dykes fled the scene before police arrived, although officers spotted his vehicle a short while later. Inside, they found Dykes in one of the passenger seats. They also found drugs and alcohol.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.