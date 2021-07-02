Sparta man accused of ax murder bound over for trial

SPARTA - A 36-year-old Sparta man accused of killing one person with an ax and wounding two others waived his preliminary hearing Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Judge Todd Ziegler ordered Thomas Wayne Aspseter bound over for trial and set an arraignment for Aug. 6. Aspseter faces one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide in a June 6 assault that killed 87-year-old Bernard Waite of Sparta.

Aspseter also faces two counts of attempted first-degree attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated battery for allegedly assaulting a 76-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both of Exeland, with the same ax. Aspseter is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $1 million cash bail.

The criminal complaint says Aspseter used a crowbar to gain access to Waite's town of Sparta address and killed Waite after he and the two other victims returned from a family reunion in Waukesha. Aspseter reportedly shot himself in the throat after the attack.

Prior to the arrival of police, Aspseter reportedly told a dispatcher he went "crazy" and admitted to killing Waite.

Aspseter faces life in prison for the homicide charge.

