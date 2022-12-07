 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sparta man accused of firing shots in Houska Park

A 20-year-old Sparta man is accused of firing shots from a vehicle Oct. 30 while antagonizing unsheltered residents staying at Houska Park.

Seth Schauf was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He was also issued a citation for driving after suspension.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Houska Park shortly before 2 a.m. on a report of shots fired. A witness and resident of the park told police that a black pickup truck with a loud exhaust was racing up and down Joseph Houska Drive. The complaint says video footage confirms the truck was traveling on the street at a high rate of speed. The witness said residents responded by throwing rocks at the vehicle before the driver, later identified as Schauf, discharged four shots from inside the vehicle.

The complaint says police received a call a half-hour later from Schauf, who told police that residents threw heavy items at his vehicle and "totaled" it. Police confirmed that the truck had a smashed windshield and multiple dents. Schauf told police he drove through the area to check it out but denied provoking the residents. 

Schauf denied discharging a firearm. He told police the vehicle often backfires and can be mistaken for gunshots.

The complaint says four spent shell casings were found inside the vehicle. It also says a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun with a full magazine — minus three or four rounds — was found hidden under a trailer on Miller Street. The complaint says the shells corresponded with the ammunition in the magazine.

Schauf is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. His next court appearance is a Dec. 16 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

