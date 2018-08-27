Sean Johnson

Jenna Cadena Jenna Cadena, 31, of West Salem, was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a fourth offense. Cadena registered a breath-alcohol reading of 0.243 when pulled over on Aug. 17, according to the complaint.

Deandre D. Owens Deandre D. Owens, 29, of 1413 Caledonia St. was charged Aug. 20 as a fugitive. Owens was being held on a warrant from Winnebago County, Ill., where he was wanted for felony aggravated fleeing a police officer, according to the complaint.

William VanLone William VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road, was charged Aug. 16 with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. VanLone attempted to cash checks totaling over $15,000 at multiple locations on July 31, according to the complaint.

Ryan Winchel Ryan Winchel, 28, of Hillsboro, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree sexual assault. The victim was heavily intoxicated and unable to consent and had visible injuries, according to the complaint

Tirzah Anglin Tirzah Anglin, 24, of 907 Main St., was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Anglin's backpack revealed glass smoking pipes, and two gem bags with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Rosheda Basley Rosheda Basley, 36, of 907 Ward Ave, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs. A search of Basley's bedroom uncovered heroin points inside a cigarette pack, according to the complaint.

William D. VanLone William D. VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road No. 27 was charged Aug. 14 with uttering a forgery as a repeater. VanLone cashed a forged check for $3,446.07 and another for $3,947.07 at two different bank locations July 31, according to the complaint.

Gregory Coleman Gregory L. Coleman, 42, no permanent address, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Coleman violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol early Aug. 4 and had 0.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket, according to the complaint.

Tyrone Eagon Tyrone J. Eagon, 49, of 1451 Avon St. was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Eagon had methamphetamine, clonazepam and heroin Aug. 7, according to the complaint.

Jeremy J. Degenhardt Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of 2620 Lakeshore Drive was charged Wednesday with intimidation of a victim, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Degenhardt violated terms of a previous bond by committing new crimes, including punching a woman and breaking several items at her home, according to the complaint.

Justin Sickels Justin Sickels, 37, Bangor, was charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and felony bail jumping. Sickels attempted to kick open the door to the apartment he shared with a woman after she locked the door during an argument, damaging the wall and deadbolt, according to the complaint.

Christina Zieler Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.

Karen L. Carter Karen L. Carter, 37, of 607 S. Seventh St., was charged Aug. 6 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol concentration and obstructing an officer. Carter drove Saturday with a 0.12 percent alcohol concentration and lied about her identity to a police officer, according to the complaint.

Dalandis Kemp Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.

