A 25-year-old Sparta man was arrested on several charges, including felony eluding and fleeing police, after a car and foot chase that included a car crash after he reportedly ran a stop sign and his running into a woman’s apartment and offering her $100, and then $300, to let him hide there.

The events began Friday when police were called to suspicious activities behind a North Side bar, according to a La Crosse police report.

The driver, later identified as Jacob Stanles, saw an officer approaching the vehicle he was driving, put it in reverse and backed up rapidly, smashing several garbage cans in the process.

Police pursued the car until abandoning the chase shortly thereafter because the man was driving erratically, according to the report.

When the driver ran a stop sign at Avon and Gillette streets, another car hit the driver’s side, spinning the vehicle 180 degrees to a stop, and he fled on foot.

According to police, the man ran into a house on Avon and offered a woman who lives there $100 to let him stay there for a short time; when she rejected the proposal, he offered $300, which she also turned down.

Police established a perimeter around the neighborhood and captured the man, identified as Stanles, according to the report. A police dog that sniffed the car, which Stanles had borrowed from a friend, was unable to detect the presence of drugs.

Police found a scribbled note in Stanles’ pocket that listed ingredients to make methamphetamine, police said. They also found a capped needle and an amphetamine tab, according to the report.

The report listed Stanles, who also was wanted on a warrant from Houston County, Minn., as having no permanent address, but the arrest log at the La Crosse County Jail recorded him as being from Sparta.

The driver of the car that hit the fleeing vehicle and his 12-year-old son were not injured, but two women in a car who said they had had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting it told police the jolt left them with sore necks. Police advised them to seek medical attention.

In addition to the fleeing allegation, Stanles also faces counts for resisting or obstructing an officer, hit-and-run, criminal trespass to a dwelling, extradition for an out-of-state warrant and a probation violation, according to police and jail records.

He made his initial appearance Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court on the charges. A $2,500 cash bond was set on the charges relating to Friday's incident. Stanles waived extradition to Houston County.

Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune, or follow him on Twitter, @necktye.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

