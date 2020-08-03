Sparta man charged after striking child in Onalaska park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sparta man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Monday after he was accused of hitting a child while at an Onalaska park Friday.

Curtis Ricehill, 54, was charged with child abuse (intentionally causing harm) and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Ricehill was at Rowe Park about 5:45 p.m. Friday with two young children when he began to yell at one and hit her on her head and face.

A woman approached Ricehill to defend the children, and he said, “Get away, I don’t want you in my business,” according to the complaint, getting into the woman’s face and yelling, then pushing her when she turned to walk away.

The woman told police she did not want to press charges. Several other witnesses confirmed that Ricehill hit the child at the park, according to the complaint.

Ricehill was released Monday on a signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke with an order to have no contact with the victim unless Child Protective Services says otherwise.

